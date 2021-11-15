Dubai Airport CEO: No more passengers, but years to recover

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, handled 20% more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year its chief executive said on Monday, signaling cautious optimism for the ravaged aviation industry.

Yet a full recovery remains for years. More than 86 million people flocked to the airport before the coronavirus hit in 2019. So far this year, it has only hosted 20.7 million, until October. But CEO Paul Griffiths said the figure still represents a sharp turnaround in fortunes for the crucial east-west transit hub that was crushed by the pandemic last year.

“We are still optimistic about a very strong recovery,” Griffiths told The Associated Press amid the aroma of jet fuel and the sound of plane takeoffs at the Dubai Air Show, the world’s biennial trade show. aviation that started here on Sunday. “It’s going to take a few years, but I hope I’m wrong.”

The airport handled 6.7 million passengers in the third quarter, with flights up 17% between January and September compared to the same period last year. It’s a welcome change from the constant stream of bad news in 2020, when the airport slashed 34% of its staff and shelved a main terminal as the coronavirus closed borders around the world.

“Growth is coming back very strongly,” Griffiths said, citing a 40% increase in bookings last month. The airport is preparing to fly to rebound for the rest of the year, betting that accelerating vaccinations and relaxing travel restrictions will allow Europeans to escape winter conditions for Dubai’s beaches and tourists to visit the airport. giant world exhibition in the city which runs until March.

Griffiths said confidence had also increased with the easing of travel restrictions from India and Pakistan, which remained the airport’s largest market this quarter and regularly send legions of workers and visitors. in the United Arab Emirates. Airlines are expanding flight schedules as the United States recently welcomed vaccinated Europeans and India reopened on Monday for tourism without quarantine.

Yet signs persist that the industry’s worst crisis may not be over. Behind Griffiths, dozens of Emirates’ iconic double-decker Airbus A380 fleets, largely on the ground amid the pandemic, loomed at Dubai World Central, the Gulf City’s second airport to be shut down. customary for commercial flights last year.

The largest carrier in the Middle East, Emirates, said it received an additional $ 681 million from the Dubai government earlier this month, bringing the total cash assistance to nearly $ 3.8 billion by then that it recorded losses of $ 1.6 billion for the third quarter.

Yet as demand for long-haul travel increases and more superjumbos fill the skies, the airport’s dedicated A380 terminal, Hall A, will come back to life later this month, Griffiths said.

“We have had positive cash flow throughout the pandemic and have not relied on any grants from any other entity,” Griffiths added, while acknowledging that airlines in the region have struggled with the slow comeback. long-haul and business travel.

Even as variants of the virus continue to cross vaccinated populations and the economic recovery remains geared towards wealthier Western countries with limited vaccine access in Africa and Asia, Griffiths described a torrent of pent-up travel demand after a year. and a half of financial difficulties.

“We will see people having the confidence to rush to travel,” he said. “I don’t think it will be a trickle. It will be a flood.”