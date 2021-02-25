Drug use is a health problem – We must decriminalize

Simona marinescu

APIA, Samoa, February 25 (IPS) – Vulnerable people need support, not tougher laws Earlier this month, and in December 2020, the government of Samoa carried out operations that resulted in the confiscation of ‘a total of 1,400 grams of methamphetamine at the border, smuggled from the United States. Law enforcement officials (from the Department of Customs and Revenue and the Department of Police and Prisons) who intercepted these drugs are to be commended for their professionalism and competence. Meth is destructive and harmful – and it’s good to see this potential threat pushed aside from the community.

As small as that bust is by global standards, 1,400 grams in just a few months is a record for Samoa (there were only two convictions for possession of methamphetamine in Samoa in 2017). It may be inevitable that we will see an increase in foreclosures. As COVID-19 ravages the economy and exacerbates inequality, some may turn to less than legal means to supplement their declining incomes, and drug use is known to increase in communities facing economic hardship. Governments must work to reduce drug use – especially when it comes to more harmful substances like methamphetamine and opioids, which have devastated communities around the world. For example, there were over 67,000 overdose deaths in the United States alone in 2018. Fortunately, Samoa has so far avoided this degree of harm.

But while it is sometimes tempting to “crack down” (no pun intended) in the face of an emerging perceived threat, we must resist the urge to increase legal sanctions. We should decriminalize drug use and possession. Drugs are a serious health and social problem, not a moral problem. Reducing consumption requires a health and societal response, not moral panic. This must include carefully considered laws that focus on prevention, education and harm reduction. We need properly funded community support services that help and protect vulnerable people and help them escape degrading and difficult circumstances. Stopping drug use will not be achieved through hastily drafted legislation that further criminalizes addiction. By discouraging the demand for drugs, we can actually be more effective in tackling drug trafficking and ending the human suffering caused by increased use.

This is not just my opinion – but the official policy of the United Nations, the World Commission on Drug Policy and several governments around the world. Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, and many Australian and American states are among many jurisdictions that have embraced the global trend of less crackdown on drug users. A recent example is New Zealand’s Drug Abuse Bill 2019, which gives police discretion to take a health-focused approach rather than prosecute people with drug possession.

Since its promulgation in 1967, Samoa’s Narcotics Law has only been amended twice, in 2006 and 2009 respectively. An official report published in 2017 states that these amendments “were not sufficient to address the prevalence of drug-related problems in Samoa and new developments in the changing drug environment.” There is clearly a need to reform Samoa’s old pharmaceutical legislation, but we need to reform it based on the best available evidence. Harsher prison sentences have not been shown to deter possession, reduce crime, or decrease social or health problems associated with drug use. They have been shown to only intensify and complicate these problems.

The call for decriminalization is by no means an endorsement of drug use – but a call to look to the evidence. Samoa has voluntarily participated in the global “war on drugs” – embracing the broken model of criminalization for over 50 years. (If you have been waging a “war” for more than five decades and have not “won,” you need to reassess your strategy.) Prohibition has only succeeded in creating an illegal market ruled by violence, corruption and insecurity. Samoa needs to adopt best practices and distance itself from the failures of this ideological approach.

The author is the United Nations Resident Coordinator, the Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, and Tokelau.

