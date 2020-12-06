Drug supply could be cut to 60% in case of no-deal Brexit, document leaks warns

Document says drug flows ‘could initially reduce to 60-80% in three months’ – Reuters

Drug supply could be reduced to as little as 60% for three months in the event of a no-deal Brexit, revealed a leaked government document.

The 34-page document, titled “Reasonable Worst Case Planning Assumptions to Support Civilian Emergency Planning at the End of the Transition Period,” provides an assessment of what might happen if agreement on a free trade agreement is not reached.

It says drug flows “could initially reduce to 60-80 percent over three months, which, if not mitigated, would impact the supply of drugs and medical products across the UK. United”.

The document also warns of reduced availability of food, “especially some fresh produce” and indicates that “the supply of certain dependencies critical to the food supply chain … could be reduced”.

A government source confirmed to ITV that the official confidential document, drawn up in September, still underpins contingency planning.

Other concerns raised include border delays, tariffs and new regulatory barriers that “could lead to an interruption in the supply of critical chemicals used in the UK”. The document warns of border delays resulting in “local fuel disruption”, but says “there will not be a broader national oil shortage”.

Police will devote “a significant amount” of their time to responding to “public unrest and community tensions” as protests erupt across the UK, he said.

He also warns that “fishermen in the EU and UK could face the loss of access to historic fishing grounds, and there could be a significant increase in illegal fishing activities, “adding that maritime security monitoring and response capabilities could be endangered due to” demands on the UK government and UK shipping agencies. decentralized administration and their assets “.

The document warns that the UK veterinary medicine supply could be disrupted, which “would reduce our ability to prevent and control epidemics, with potential adverse effects on animal health and welfare,” environment, food safety / availability and control of zoonotic diseases which may have a direct impact on human health ”.

The story continues

It comes after a cabinet minister warned that food prices would rise by one or two percent in case of failure to reach an agreement in Brussels.

George Eustice, the Secretary for the Environment, acknowledged that there would be “some impact” on food prices in such an event, although ministers had previously promised that food would be cheaper for UK buyers. .

He said: “Obviously, if we don’t have a trade deal with the EU, we will be applying tariffs on some of these imports and that will probably mean that in the short term there will be a slight and modest increases in food prices. “

During the Vote Leave campaign, one of his commitments was that Brexit would make food cheaper.

But Mr Eustice admitted that items such as pork and beef were likely to see price increases, although he told The Andrew Marr Show that meat products “represent a relatively small proportion of the whole family store “.

He told Times Radio that the cost of the food “would depend to some extent on the types of trade deals we make with the EU and other countries, but government policy is to try and keep prices down. stable food “.

It comes after the British Retail Consortium warned that no deal would cost consumers £ 3.1bn in food and drink tariffs. Currently, the UK does not pay customs duties on goods, including food, from other EU countries.

The British Retail Consortium said about 85 percent of food products imported from the EU will be subject to tariffs of more than 5 percent, with an average of more than 20 percent.