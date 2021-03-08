Drug addicts often do not seek help because they fear legal repercussions

APIA, Samoa, March 08 (IPS) – In the February 12 editorial on the issue of illicit drug use, the Samoa Observer said that “… there is currently no data available to show that the abuse of drugs, including levels of methamphetamine use in Samoa, has reached a crisis. levels, which would justify the government considering decriminalizing drug use and consumption. “

The United Nations position on this matter is clear, we must not sit idly by and wait for a problem to devastate our communities before taking action. Evidence shows that it is cheaper and more effective to prevent drug use than to cope with the consequences. To be clear, my concerns are with drug users and their families, not traffickers of criminals.

Drug addiction is an illness, not a crime. People can be addicted to many substances; alcohol, cigarettes, coffee and sugar to name a few. Studies indicate that due to the release of dopamine that occurs during its consumption, sugar can be addictive like cocaine. Many people can eat and enjoy a candy without becoming addicted, but those who do are at risk of serious health problems. Worse yet, they instill addiction in their children. Sugar is a widely untreated addiction common in Pacific countries, including Samoa.

Alcohol addiction is also well known. As with sugar, most people can consume alcohol without it controlling their lives or causing a problem for the community. If a person commits a crime under the influence of alcohol, they should be prosecuted for that crime. But if a person is at home and does not harm anyone while intoxicated, is that person a criminal? No. If a person needs to get drunk all the time, they need help. That’s why we are supporting more referrals and more programs to help people overcome their alcohol addiction.

The United States sadly learned a hard lesson between 1920 and 1933 when it banned the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcohol. However, this did not reduce demand. Instead, the 18th Amendment created a violent, large-scale criminal basement of people willing to provide it. Unfortunately, this lesson has been forgotten when it comes to drug use. If Americans didn’t want illegal drugs anymore, there wouldn’t be a billion dollar illegal drug industry. No matter how much contraband seized and how many drug traffickers are incarcerated, more drugs are produced and more people fill the ranks of the traffickers.

According to the “Principles of Substance Abuse Treatment: A Research-Based Guide (Third Edition),” written by the United States National Institute of Health, “substance abuse costs our nation more than $ 600 billion per year. year and treatment can help reduce these costs. Drug addiction treatment has been shown to reduce the associated health and social costs far more than the cost of the treatment itself. The financial cost of incarcerating a person is enormous compared to the cost of running effective drug treatment programs. But more importantly, we have a duty not to abandon those struggling with addictions. We must seek to rehabilitate drug addicts, in the hope that they can become valuable members of the community.

Methamphetamine and heroin are examples of destructive drugs that have serious side effects and should not have a place in Samoa or elsewhere. People who succumb to these drugs should be treated immediately. If they are threatened with jail time, why would they come forward? Illegal gun owners get amnesty, but the unfortunate man who turned to drugs goes to jail. If a person who has been prescribed opioids for post-surgical pain management becomes addicted, is that person a criminal? No, and treating them like criminals is unfair.

Yes, there is a difference: alcohol, cigarettes and sugar are legal and other drugs are not. The problem is, people know that overuse of these legal drugs can be harmful, but they still abuse them. If we can get around one user and stop others from trying drugs, it’s worth it. Drug use, whether legal or illegal, is a pandemic that must be confronted with appropriate evidence-based prevention strategies – and rapid social responses that address the root causes.

The author is Resident Coordinator: United Nations Cluster Office for the Cook Islands Niue Samoa and Tokelau