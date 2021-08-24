Drought, storms, heavy rains and fires threatening millions of people in Latin America and the Caribbean

NEW YORK, Aug. 24 (IPS) – In 2020, Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia faced their worst drought in half a century. The Atlantic Basin has experienced 30 named storms – the most recorded in a single year. Two Category 4 hurricanes achieved an unprecedented feat by making landfall in Nicaragua.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reports that events such as floods, droughts and heat waves account for more than 90 percent of all disasters in Latin America and the Caribbean over the past 20 years.

He adds that he warns that the impacts of climate change are likely to become more intense for the region.

The Organization, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), launched the “State of the climate in Latin America and the Caribbean 2020” on August 17 at a high-level conference “Working Together for Weather, Climate and Water Resilience in Latin America and the Caribbean”.

Rising temperatures, retreating glaciers, rising sea levels, ocean acidification, bleaching of coral reefs, land and sea heat waves, intense tropical cyclones, tropical storms, Floods, droughts and forest fires have affected the most vulnerable communities, including many small islands. Developing states.

“Accurate and accessible information is crucial for risk-informed decision-making, and ‘the state of the climate in Latin America and the Caribbean’ is an essential tool in our battle for a safer and more resilient world,” said Mami Mizutori, Specialist Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of UNDRR.

While the report lays bare the devastating impact of climate change on the region, it is also fraught with urgent mitigation and adaptation solutions and initiatives.

Press on Sustainable Development Goal 13, which calls for “urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts”, the WMO wants countries to strengthen their national multi-risk early warning systems.

While agencies like WMO and ECLAC say these systems are underutilized in the region, Caribbean Meteorological Organization coordinating director Dr Arlene Laing told the virtual event that recent disasters in the Caribbean, including the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, underscored the importance of early warning systems to reduce disaster risks and their impacts on lives and livelihoods . “The Saint-Vincent meteorological service, for example, provided weather forecasts to the Seismic Research Center at the University of the West Indies to plan their activities there. Red alerts were given to fishermen, who were informed of the poor visibility due to volcanic ash. There was constant communication with the National Emergency Management Organization and the local water authority about heavy rainfall that would lead to rain soaked ash, ”she said.

Haiti, beset by poverty and political turmoil, has also faced numerous disasters over the past decade. In 2020, Tropical Storm Laura killed 31 across the country, while its citizens and farmers bore the brunt of a severe drought. According to the WMO report, Haiti is one of the 10 countries most affected by a food crisis.

“Haiti presents a much more extreme need for this type of early warning system and cooperation, because they have suffered successively from Tropical Storm Fred, an earthquake and then Tropical Storm Grace,” said Dr Laing.

Many Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) know the importance of adaptation and mitigation actions. The problem lies in the funding of these initiatives.

Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) president Dr Walton Webson told IPS that in the absence of climate finance reform, those nations that contribute so little to global greenhouse gas emissions but bear the heaviest burden of climate change impacts, will be unable to undertake the projects they need to survive.

“Only 2% of the total climate finance provided and mobilized by developing countries was for SIDS from 2016 to 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated our financial challenges and placed us in a fiscal precarious situation. Our needs have multiplied and we continue to take on debt as our economies are affected and concessional financing opportunities close for many of us, ”he said.

The AOSIS President said the Alliance is carrying out reforms to ensure targeted financial flows to the most vulnerable. This includes the development of a “multidimensional vulnerability index to address eligibility”.

He added that the Caribbean small island states of Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Saint Kitts, Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago no longer have development aid.

“Imagine that these climate-vulnerable islands, hit by hurricanes, floods and droughts, now have to find loans at commercial interest rates to invest in early warning systems, water resources and more. climate resilience! We need strong political support at the highest level to adopt a multidimensional vulnerability index, ”he said.

The publication of the ‘State of the Climate in Latin America and the Caribbean 2020’ closely follows the publication of a new report by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, who warned that “human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land” leading to extreme heat waves, droughts and floods.

Latin America and the Caribbean are already reeling from the effects of climate change. With 2020 among the three warmest years in Central America and the Caribbean and 6-8% of people living in areas classified as high or very high risk of coastal risk, WMO says the way forward must include collaboration between governments and the scientific community, supported by strong financial support.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram