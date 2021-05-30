Drones deliver blood to prevent maternal deaths in Botswana

For women in Botswana, especially those living in remote communities where medical supplies and blood may not be in stock, childbirth can be life threatening. In 2019, the country recorded a maternal mortality rate of 166 deaths per 100,000 births, more than double the average for upper-middle-income countries.

“When a woman has lost a lot of blood during childbirth and may need to be transferred to a larger medical facility, she must first be stabilized where she is before being kicked out of that location. Giving blood quickly can save lives. A drone can be sent to deliver blood so that the patient is stabilized, ”explains Lorato Mokganya, director of health at the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

With the aim of reducing preventable maternal deaths in the country and overcoming geographic barriers, this innovative initiative will revolutionize the delivery of essential medical supplies and services across Botswana.

“The speed of care for women who suffer from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth is essential, especially in remote and difficult to access areas,” said Dimane Mpoeleng, lecturer in computer science at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST).

The main causes of maternal death in Botswana are excessive bleeding, complications after abortion and hypertensive disorders during pregnancy.

However, last mile delivery of vital medical products and supplies can be difficult in this large, sparsely populated country with long distances between lower and upper tier facilities. This is increased in hard-to-reach places where there may be a shortage of vehicles, inaccessible roads and inefficient supply chain systems.

© UNFPA Botswana A nurse places a shipment of medical supplies in a drone before take off.

Drones for health

In May, the university, the government and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) joined forces to launch Botswana’s first drone delivery project, called ‘Drones For Health. With this initiative, Botswana also became the first country in southern Africa and the third on the African continent, after Ghana and Rwanda, to pilot drone technology to support healthcare.

Drones are expected to dramatically reduce delivery time from hours to minutes, improving delivery of emergency obstetric supplies and saving more lives.

Beatrice Mutali, UNFPA Country Director in Botswana, believes the project is a game-changer, which will not only improve the maternal health situation in Botswana, but also transform the country’s entire health system.

“At UNFPA, we envision a world where no woman dies giving birth, and this initiative promises to alleviate the problem of maternal deaths in Botswana,” said Ms. Mutali, stressing that innovation is a vital driver. to bring transformative change for women. , girls and young people.

For example, women working in rural settlements such as the Mogapi Health Center, which serves a population of over 3,000, will benefit tremendously from the speed and efficiency that new drone technology will bring to the health sector. health.

According to Dr Mpoeleng, project manager of Drones For Health, each battery-powered flying aerodrone has a delivery distance of 100 kilometers and can carry up to 2 kilograms of cargo.

Four villages were chosen for the pilot project. The drones will be automatically scheduled for takeoff and landing and can carry another load of supplies. Community members in the pilot areas supported the project by constructing all drone landing pads at designated health posts.

© UNFPA Botswana Community members helped build the drone landing pad at the remote health post in Moremi.

In 2017, Botswana set a national maternal mortality rate target of 71 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2025, reduced to 54 deaths by 2030 in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG ) 3. If the current trend in maternal mortality continues, Botswana is unlikely to meet the SDG target.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Health and Welfare Dr Edwin Gorataone Dikoloti said: “The need to invest in innovative options to bridge long distances, reduce current transport costs, overcome road infrastructure challenges and improving the timely availability of essential emergency services. Obstetric care drugs, products and supplies is therefore urgent.

A 2017 report on the maternal mortality rate shows that a significant proportion of maternal deaths in Botswana are preventable.

“Today more than ever, innovation is essential to achieve the goal of leaving no one behind. And with innovation come powerful partnerships, hence our work with academia and government departments. We believe that today’s challenges and the changing environment call for harnessing innovations that can provide breakthrough solutions that ensure sexual and reproductive health for all, ”says the UNFPA Country Director.