Drone attack targets Iraqi prime minister, who comes out unscathed: Iraqi army – Times of India
BAGHDAD: Drone loaded with explosives targeted Iraqi Prime Minister’s residence Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an assassination attempt, but said Kadhimi escaped unscathed.
An Iraqi army statement said the attack targeted Kadhimi’s residence in the walled green zone of Baghdad. He did not provide any further details.
Kadhimi’s official Twitter account said the prime minister was safe and called for calm.
Two government officials said Kadhimi’s residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters the prime minister was unharmed.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Western diplomats based in the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area.
Supporters of heavily armed groups aligned with Iran have staged demonstrations near the Green Zone in recent weeks to protest against the results of last month’s general election which struck a blow to their parliamentary power.
