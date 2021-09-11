World
Drone attack strikes near US forces in Erbil, northern Iraq: Officials – Times of India
BAGHDAD: Drone attack hit near US forces stationed at Erbil International Airport in the north Iraq Saturday, Iraqi Kurdish security officials said.
The internal security service of the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said that three rockets struck near the airport.
A second statement from the Kurdish counterterrorism force said the attack was carried out by drones loaded with explosives.
There were no immediate reports of casualties. Witnesses said they heard at least six explosions in the area.
The airport in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish Autonomous Region, has come under attack on several occasions over the past year, including by drones carrying explosives.
US officials blame previous attacks on Iran-aligned Shia Muslim militias who have vowed to fight until the remaining 2,500 US servicemen leave the country.
US forces lead an international military coalition with a mandate to help Iraqi forces fight the remnants of the extremist Sunni Islamic State group. The coalition did not immediately comment on Saturday’s incident.
The internal security service of the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said that three rockets struck near the airport.
A second statement from the Kurdish counterterrorism force said the attack was carried out by drones loaded with explosives.
There were no immediate reports of casualties. Witnesses said they heard at least six explosions in the area.
The airport in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish Autonomous Region, has come under attack on several occasions over the past year, including by drones carrying explosives.
US officials blame previous attacks on Iran-aligned Shia Muslim militias who have vowed to fight until the remaining 2,500 US servicemen leave the country.
US forces lead an international military coalition with a mandate to help Iraqi forces fight the remnants of the extremist Sunni Islamic State group. The coalition did not immediately comment on Saturday’s incident.