Driver hits 2 at start of South Florida Pride Parade

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) – A driver slammed into spectators on Saturday at the start of a pride parade in South Florida, injuring at least two people.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has confirmed that the crash happened Saturday night at the Stonewall Pride Parade in nearby Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck has been taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details of the victims’ injuries or say whether they believed the crash was intentional.

Photos and video from the scene showed United States Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears as she was in a convertible during the parade. A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

“We were at the start of the parade, right across from Fort Lauderdale High School,” spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel. “All of a sudden there was a heavy revving of a truck and an accident through a fence. … It was definitely an intentional act just across the lanes of traffic.

Wilton Manors Police tweeted on Saturday night that the public was not in danger.

“A tragic incident occurred at the Stonewall event today,” Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement, according to WPLG-TV. “Out of respect for everyone involved, the parade has been called off and a full investigation is underway.”

June is Pride Month, commemorating the June 1969 police raid targeting gay patrons at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that led to an uprising by LGBTQ Americans and served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.