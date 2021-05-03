DRC’s last deadly Ebola outbreak declared over

The virus – an often fatal disease that spreads through contact with bodily fluids, which kills, on average, about half of those infected – reappeared in February, nine months after another outbreak in the same province was declared finished.

In a press release, WHO congratulated the DRC health authorities and health workers “in the field for their rapid response, which drew on the country’s previous experience in the fight against Ebola epidemics. “

Eleven confirmed cases and one probable case resulting in six deaths and six recoveries were recorded in four health zones in North Kivu, as of February 7, when the Ministry of Health announced the resurgence of Ebola in Butembo.

The results of genome sequencing conducted by the country’s National Biomedical Research Institute revealed that the first Ebola case detected in the outbreak was linked to the previous outbreak, but the source of the infection was not yet been determined.

‘Huge credit’ to local workers

“Great credit must be given to local health workers and national authorities for their rapid response, tenacity, experience and hard work that brought this outbreak under control,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director of the WHO for Africa. “Although the epidemic is over, we must remain alert to a possible resurgence and at the same time use the growing expertise in emergency response to address the other health threats facing the country.

The response was coordinated by the Provincial Department of Health in collaboration with WHO and its partners.

With nearly 60 experts in the field, WHO helped local workers trace contacts as soon as the outbreak was declared, providing treatment, engaging communities and vaccinating nearly 2,000 high-risk people, including more than 500 front line officers.

“Today’s declaration of the end of the last Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo testifies to the professionalism, the sacrifices and the collaboration of hundreds of true health heroes, in particular the Congolese responders”, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in A declaration released later Monday. “The World Health Organization is committed to helping national and local authorities, as well as the people of North Kivu, prevent the return of this deadly virus and promote the general health and well-being of all communities at risk. ”

Insecurity factor

The response has often been hampered by insecurity due to armed groups in the troubled region, near the border with Uganda, and social unrest, according to the WHO, “which at times limited the movement of responders.”

There were also concerns about the potential cross-border spread of the outbreak. However, due to the effective response, the outbreak was contained in North Kivu province.

“As the 12th outbreak is over, there is a need to remain vigilant and maintain a strong surveillance system, as potential outbreaks are possible in the months to come,” the WHO said.

It is important to continue continuous disease surveillance, monitoring alerts and working with communities to detect and respond quickly to any new cases and WHO will continue to support health authorities in their efforts to quickly contain a sudden re-emergence. of Ebola, the UN health agency added.

COVID, measles, cholera

WHO continues to work with the DRC government to address other public health issues such as measles and cholera outbreaks, and of course, the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

The latest WHO figures show more than 22,000 cases and 144 deaths attributable to the coronavirus.

The 2018-2020 epidemic was the 10th in the DRC and the deadliest in the country, with 3,481 cases, 2,299 deaths and 1,162 survivors.

An ongoing Ebola epidemic also erupted in Guinea, West Africa, from February.