DRC President Felix Tshisekedi appoints Sama Lukonde Kyenge as Prime Minister

Kyenge, head of state-owned mining company Gécamines, replaces Ilunga Ilunkamba who lost a vote of no confidence last month.

President Félix Tshisekedi has appointed the head of the state mining company of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the new prime minister, crowning a string of political victories over his once dominant predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

The appointment on Monday of Sama Lukonde Kyenge, the managing director of Gécamines and ally of the president, should help Tshisekedi install a more loyal cabinet to advance his agenda.

Former Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, close confidant of Kabila, resigned the post on January 28 following a vote of no confidence in the country’s parliament.

This came amid an escalating power struggle in which Tshisekedi announced in December that he wanted to break free from a power-sharing deal with Kabila he had struck at the following a widely controversial election about two years ago.

The outgoing operator’s attempt to remove Kabila’s camp from DRC institutions won its first victory on December 10, when MPs deleted the pro-Kabila president of the National Assembly, Jeanine Mabunda.

The awkward alliance, which forced Tshisekedi to negotiate with his predecessor over any policy change, has added to challenges his government faces, such as corruption and growing violence in the mineral-rich east.