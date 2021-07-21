World
Dramatic drop in Covid deaths but US must remain vigilant on Delta variant: Joe Biden – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said that although the United States has seen a dramatic drop in the number of Covid-19 deaths due to its vaccination program, people must remain vigilant on the most virulent Delta variant that is spreading rapidly in the country.
Stressing the need for people to be vaccinated, he said that “virtually all” Covid deaths and hospitalizations in the country are among the unvaccinated.
The highly contagious Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India in December and is spreading rapidly across the world. In parts of America, the Delta strain accounts for over 80% of new infections, including some Midwestern states like Missouri, Kansas, and Iowa.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said new Covid infections with the Delta variant accounted for 51.7% of infections in the United States.
Addressing his second Cabinet meeting on Tuesday at the end of his six-month administration, Biden said that overall, deaths from Covid-19 had declined significantly. And in the past six months, they’ve dropped by about 90% thanks to the immunization program.
“But we have to remain vigilant, especially with the Delta variant that exists. As Covid-19 cases increase, virtually all Covid deaths and hospitalizations are due to unvaccinated people. Let me say it again: practically all come from unvaccinated people, “he said.
He said the safest thing for people to do is get vaccinated. And “that is why we are focusing, in our next phase, on immunizing the unvaccinated,” he added.
the White House stepped up efforts to tackle vaccine misinformation, particularly in social media, and to carry out more targeted awareness-raising actions in communities across the country, including among young people.
Experts believe the Delta variant could be the most dominant strain in the country in the coming weeks.
Local health officials say there is growing concern about the growing number of adults and children infected with the Delta variant.
The average number of new Covid-19 cases each day last week was 32,278, which is a 66% jump from the average daily rate of the previous week, and 145% more than two years ago. weeks, CNN reported.
If the more infectious Delta variant of the disease continues to develop in the United States, particularly in unvaccinated populations, or if a vaccine-resistant variant emerges, much of the country’s progress could be reversed, warned. the experts.
The United States is still the country most affected in the world by the deadly pandemic. The country has recorded more than 34,174,700 confirmed cases and reported more than 609,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
Biden further said the United States is not only getting vaccinated, but will help the world as well.
“We are going to help immunize the world. We are rebuilding better to create jobs and develop the middle class not only at home, (but) everywhere. It is in our interest that the economies of these other countries develop,” he said. -he declares. asserted.
On the US economy, the largest in the world, Biden said it was making historic progress.
“The American people overwhelmingly support our plans – this is the support that many of our friends and the other team lack. Poll data shows they strongly support our infrastructure efforts,” he said. declared.
Biden said his presidency is taking steps to restore American leadership in the world.
In the past four years, he said, the United States has been “behind the ball eight”.
“We’ve lost a lot of our reputation. I don’t have to tell my buddy sitting to my right here – the secretary of state. He understands it well, ”he added.
Biden said the United States is currently in a defining competition for the second quarter of the 21st century with China and many other countries.
“Many of these nations believe that autocracy is the future, that democracies cannot compete with autocracies because it is so difficult. Things are changing so rapidly, technologically and otherwise, that democracies cannot act. together enough to get consensus on how to move, ”he said.
