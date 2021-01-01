Dr Fauci advises against the British approach of delaying a second dose of vaccine.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, told CNN on Friday that the United States will not follow Britain’s lead in the first front-loading vaccine injections, potentially delaying administration of the second doses.

Britain announced a plan this week to delay the second injection of its two licensed vaccines, developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, with the aim of delivering the partial protection conferred by a single dose to more people.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of that,” Dr. Fauci told CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen. “We will continue to do what we are doing.”

His opinion has been endorsed by some experts, including Dr Eric Topol, an expert in clinical trials at the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, who tweeted, “That’s good because it tracks what we know, test data with an extraordinary 95% efficiency, avoiding extrapolation and unknowns.”