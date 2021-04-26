DR Congo: ‘Relentless’ violence worsens plight of children in Ituri province

Unicef and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned against violence, which includes machete attacks and sexual assault.

Continuing violence deprives children of their right to safety, health and education in Ituri, DR #Congo.@Unicef urges humanitarian actors on the ground and the international community to mobilize urgently.https://t.co/ibbzqUiDJa – UNICEF in DRC (@UNICEFDRC) April 26, 2021

A desperate humanitarian crisis

Jean Metenier, UNICEF Senior Coordinator for Eastern DRC, said the agency would continue to sound the alarm bells to prevent the world from becoming unresponsive to what he described as a desperate humanitarian crisis.

“Every day, children and their rights are undermined by relentless violence and serious violations of their rights, displacement, growing food insecurity and lack of access to virtually all basic services, including education.” , does he have declared.

“We say it over and over again: we need the international community to engage, because our work barely erases the surface of needs.”

Violations and displacement

UNICEF said nearly 175 serious violations have occurred across Ituri since January, such as the recruitment of children into armed groups, the murder and mutilation of children, sexual violence and attacks on schools and hospitals.

In most cases, aid workers have been denied full access to areas most affected by violence in Djugu and Irumu territories.

The attacks have displaced scores of people, UNICEF said, and more than 275 children, including 118 girls, have been separated from their parents.

Ituri has a total population of 5.7 million people. It is estimated that more than 1.6 million people across the province are displaced and 2.8 million are in need of some form of emergency assistance.

Increase support

UNICEF shared data on the extent of the crisis in that country. More than 100,000 children under five suffer from severe acute malnutrition: a direct result of food insecurity affecting nearly 800,000 people, while attacks on schools have affected around 400,000 children aged 6 to 11 years.

Although the UN agency has provided non-food and hygiene items to more than 8,000 people in the southern Irumu territory – and is mobilizing partners in areas such as child protection, water, sanitation and health – these efforts will not be enough to meet the immense needs.

UNICEF calls on aid agencies and donors to continue supporting the DRC response, noting that its 2021 humanitarian appeal of $ 384.4 million is less than 20% funded.