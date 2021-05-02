DR Congo Muslim cleric Sheikh Ali Amini killed in mosque

Muslims form a minority in DR Congo

A senior Muslim cleric from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo was shot dead while praying in the main mosque in the city of Beni.

The shooter shot Sheikh Ali Amini during Saturday evening prayers, then fled, a human rights activist said.

The cleric sharply criticized Islamic militancy in the region, reports the Reuters news agency.

Eastern DR Congo has been hit hard by instability, including attacks claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Numerous armed groups operate in eastern DR Congo, a legacy of the conflicts that ravaged the region in the 1990s.

BBC World Service Africa editor-in-chief Will Ross said the assassination of Sheikh Amini during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan caused much shock in Beni, a city of around 200,000 residents.

A prominent human rights activist in Beni, Stewart Muhindo, said it was the first such murder in the city.

“This happened at 7.15pm during the evening prayers. Shots were fired inside the mosque, hitting the imam. The gunman escaped because he had an accomplice in front of the mosque who was there. ‘was waiting with a motorcycle,’ Muhindo told the BBC.

Although it is not known who was behind the attack, much of the violence in the region is carried out by a Muslim rebel group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), our correspondent said.

IS has taken credit for some of the ADF’s attacks, but it is not clear how strong the links are between the two groups.

The ADF was established over 20 years ago in neighboring Uganda to tackle alleged discrimination against Muslims. He moved to eastern DR Congo after being driven from his bases by the Ugandan army.

The group has stepped up attacks against civilians since the DR Congo army launched an offensive against it in October 2019.

Nearly 200 people have been killed by the ADF since January, according to the UN.

Meanwhile, local human rights groups have expressed concern over President Félix Tshisekedi’s decision to declare a “state of siege” in North Kivu and Ituri, two provinces in eastern DR Congo. most affected by instability.

They are concerned about the granting of additional powers to the military, which has been repeatedly accused of human rights violations.

The government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, defended this decision by declaring: “The objective is to put an end quickly to the insecurity which kills our fellow citizens in this part of the country on a daily basis”.

More than 2,000 civilians were killed by armed groups in eastern DR Congo last year, according to the UN.

