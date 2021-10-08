DR Congo: lack of funding means difficult choices for humanitarians

The conflict in the DRC is “of such magnitude” that the country has the largest number of internally displaced persons in Africa, a large refugee population of 500,000 people, and is experiencing multiple crises, particularly in the fields of education. , funding and health care, David said. McLachlan-Karr, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the DRC.

He added that this had led to “repeated epidemics of cholera, measles and malaria – indicative of a weak health system”. Reporting on the humanitarian situation in DRC, the senior UN official said it was time to put the country back on the “global map of needs”.

26 million food insecure

The DRC suffers from a “food insecurity crisis with 26.7 million Congolese in food insecurity,” he said.

People’s “daily” life is “precarious, with insufficient nutritional intake,” leaving them in a “weakened and disease-prone state,” he said.

According to OCHA representative, there is a “protracted protection crisis”, with “an interethnic conflict over natural resources in North and South Kivu and in other eastern provinces“Which” require urgent humanitarian aid; health care, food, shelter, water, sanitation, education for populations to which they do not have access ”.

The funding situation is also “very worrying,” added McLachlan-Karr. “We’re over a quarter of our funding and it’s been a year since we’ve really experienced a funding cut, leaving us with a tough choice – who to prioritize? ”

“No repeat” abuse – commitment

Noting the recent report on alleged sexual abuse and exploitationcarried out by the World Health Organization (WHO ) staff during the United Nations health agency’s response to a Ebola epidemic in 2020, Mr McLachlan-Karr said that OCHA’s work around the sexual exploitation and abuse of gender-based violence “highlights major issues and the need for the community to scale up and scale up our capacities to prevent and support survivors in this unacceptable situation ”.

He reiterated OCHA’s commitment that “every case and allegation will be investigated and justice will be done”.

There will be “no repeat of what happened in the tenth Ebola crisis. We work to the highest ethical standards and will eliminate these abuses, ”he added.

“Decreasing funding”

According to McLachlan-Karr, 9.6 million people are in need in the country, but due to COVID-19[female[feminineand other crises like the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, there is a need “to bring global attention to the problems in the DRC which are Yemen and Syria wide”.

Warning that civilians are increasingly “directly targeted” by “gender-based violence”, he called for additional funding to fight against the scourge.

“Funding trends are on the decline,” he added. “We’ve funded almost 50 percent over the past 35 years.

“Often, donors make decisions in the last quarter of the year, so we might see an increase in our funding beyond 27%,” he cautioned, however, “we need funding for 12 months of the year to plan our program “.

Highlighting the difficulties of “working on a small budget when you get funding at the end of the year,” he noted that they have still helped over 3.2 million people, including 4 million with food assistance; 1.7 million with water and sanitation assistance and 1.2 million with emergency cash transfers to access land to ensure food security.