DR Congo: “generalized and systematic” violence linked to clashes over gold

The alert was triggered by what UNHCR possesses called “widespread and systematic” abuses in Tanganyika province, where thousands of people have been internally displaced this year, often repeatedly.

“Some women and girls have been kidnapped and used as sex slaves by members of armed groups,” spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.

🔴 An ongoing conflict.

🔴 23,000 displaced since May.

🔴 243 incidents of rape recorded. UNHCR calls on the authorities to urgently strengthen security in northern Tanganyika province.https://t.co/4mzjmQWTmn – UNHCR in DRC (@UNHCR_DRC) August 13, 2021

“Horrible violence”

The UNHCR spokesperson explained that in the past two weeks alone, humanitarian partners in Kongolo and Mbulula health zones recorded 243 incidents of rape, including 48 involving minors, in 12 different villages.

Noting that the actual numbers would be even higher, as reports of gender-based violence remain taboo in most communities, she said that averaged 17 reported attacks per day.

“Our staff have heard horrific testimonies of extreme violence.”

In addition to the enormous physical and psychological trauma caused by rape, victims of sexual violence may face stigma and possible exclusion from their families.

Rival armed groups

Since May, more than 23,000 people have been displaced in Kongolo territory alone in northern Tanganyika, according to local authorities. And most have fled insecurity several times over the past three months.

As of last month, UN estimates show insecurity and violence have uprooted nearly 310,000 people and are currently displaced in Tanganyika province.

According to the UNHCR spokesperson, rival armed groups responsible for the attacks were vying for control of mining areas – particularly gold mines – and the abuses were linked to reprisals against government military operations.

“Forcibly displaced people have accused armed groups of mass rape as women try to flee their homes,” she said, adding that “families have been asked for ransoms in exchange for their freedom. “.

“Triangle of Death”

While the UN agency remains committed to helping survivors, violence continues and the need to travel long distances to seek treatment at medical centers hamper its work.

To protect civilians, especially women and girls, UNHCR calls on authorities to urgently strengthen security in the so-called “triangle of death” – an area bordering several localities between the provinces of Tanganyika, Maniema and South Kivu.

This decision would also allow humanitarian access as well as the launching of investigations and the bringing of the perpetrators to justice.

“Humanitarian and protection needs are increasing and UNHCR is seeking additional financial support,” Mantoo said, informing reporters that only 36% of the $ 205 million required for the DRC operation has been received.