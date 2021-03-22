World
Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state – Times of India
CANBERRA: Hundreds of people rescued from floodwaters that isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes as record-breaking rains continued to flood the country’s east coast.
About 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales on Monday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people would be displaced with rains expected to continue until Wednesday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had carried out more than 700 flood rescues.
“ We are grateful at this point that no life has been lost so far, ” Morrison said. “ But weakened foundations of buildings, roads and trees all create risks, as do broken power lines and rising waters. ”
A year ago, large swathes of New South Wales were charred by unprecedented wildfires after years of drought plagued much of the state.
Some of the same areas were now inundated by rainfall events over 50 years and over 100 years.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said up to 38 parts of the state have been declared natural disaster areas.
“ I do not know of any time in the history of our state where we have experienced this extreme weather conditions in such rapid succession in the midst of a pandemic, ” Berejiklian told reporters. “ So these are tough times for New South Wales. ”
Thousands of people have been affected by 40 flood warnings and 20 evacuation orders along the state’s north coast and in western Sydney. Houses had been submerged and destroyed while several communities had lost electricity.
Heavy rains will remain a serious risk on Tuesday for the Mid North Coast, where communities face the the worst flood conditions since 1929.
Communities along the Hawkesbury River were also preparing for the region’s worst flooding since 1961.
Justin, Director of National Flood Management Services, Bureau of Meteorology Robinson described the rainfall as a “ very significant flood event for New South Wales ”.
“ I have been a flood forecaster in the office for 20 years and this is probably the worst flood I have experienced, ” Robinson said.
Levels of the Nepean River at Penrith, on the western outskirts of Sydney, had peaked Sunday evening at a level higher than the 1961 record and flood waters of the Hawkesbury River at Windsor, northwest of Sydney, is expected to peak late Monday around a 1988 record high, Robinson said.
