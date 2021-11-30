Dozens of people were snowed in an English pub for three nights

Danny Lawson – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales National Park after a lighter snowfall in March

On Friday night, dozens of people braved the cold and made their way to a secluded pub in Yorkshire, England, to listen to live music and have a few drinks. Three days later, they finally left. The unexpected stay was the result of Storm Arwen, which blanketed the area in heavy snow and lashed power lines with winds of up to 98 mph, leaving tens of thousands of people without power. Over 100 tickets had been sold for the Friday performance of the Oasis Tribute Band, Noasis, at the Tan Hill Inn, but in the end only 61 people made the trip to the pub. As the wind blew outside, revelers in the pub’s music hall danced and rocked to the band’s rock cover “Wonderwall”. Then outside, it started to snow. And it’s snowing. And it’s snowing. “It was mental. You opened the door and you could see how high it was, ”said Becky Longthorp, who had traveled for two hours from her home to watch the group. “We had also been drinking, so it was disorienting. I was like, ‘This is dangerous.’ “ That’s when everyone at the Tan Hill Inn – the guests, the staff, even the group – decided to stay the night. And then on Saturday they stayed another. And then another. “We arrived on Friday and with the weather getting stronger I knew it would be a long weekend! boss Tom Rigby told BuzzFeed News.

Like many British taverns, the Tan Hill Inn has a few rooms and beds, but certainly not so crowded. Some had traveled to the concert in motorhomes, but many others had planned to leave after the show. Longthorp intended to camp in a tent. Instead, they all had to sleep in the pub. “It was a snowstorm. It was crazy. The wind had torn the tent to shreds, ”said Longthorp. “The first night there were maybe 15 of us on sofas. We lie down where we can. It was like an adult sleepover! “It was when we woke up on Saturday morning, and you think, Wait a second. It’s not that fun.“

Courtesy of Tom Rigby

Guests sleeping on the pub floor

Located in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, the Tan Hill Inn is Britain’s tallest pub, located at an elevation of 1,732 feet above sea level. Snow is a common puzzle. When the former owner sold the pub in 2017, she warned that she had been it snowed about 50 times in his 12 years there. In 2010, 30 New Year’s revelers were stuck there for three days. About 200 people were forced to spend the night in 2016 after watching the Scouting for Girls group perform. When the sun rose this Saturday after that first night, the scene around the Tan Hill Inn looked like a frozen tundra. The cars had been covered in snow, which blocked the doors and windows of the pub. Even if you could dig your way, officials in the area were warning that it still wasn’t safe to drive. A meeting took place in the room where the band had played the night before. Everyone should just continue to stay put. But with power lines cut and abandoned vehicles blocking the roads, those trapped knew help was far away. “However, we were warm and safe, so we had to embrace the situation!” Rigby said.

Courtesy of Tom Rigby

Snow in front of the pub on Saturday

To pass the time, the guests played board games and cards among themselves. They sang karaoke and held a competition. The group, who apologized to fans that they couldn’t do their next show in Essex, even sang a few more tracks. Some meals were provided for free, but others were sold at half price. The alcohol kept flowing – it’s a pub, after all. “We all drank solidly for three days,” Longthorp said. “I think they are getting what they pay for.” As word of the plight of pub goers spread, tavern owner Nicola Townsend began doing media interviews. She has appeared on UK morning TV shows, Sky News, the BBC and radio. She was interviewed by the New York Times. The story made headlines in Italy, Germany and Sweden. All the while, she was still trapped. “It’s like having a really big group of friends for dinner,” Townsend told the Telegraph newspaper. “They formed a whole friendship – like a big family is the best way I can describe it. One lady actually said, “I don’t want to go. “ Guests praised the hardworking staff, who kept them safe and served them hot roast dinners. Customers passed around a collection tray, raising hundreds of dollars to thank the seven employees for their unexpected three-day shifts. On Monday morning, the snow plows had cleared the surrounding roads and the guests could finally leave. Longthorp said she was delighted to come home and change the clothes she had been wearing since Friday. Rigby said he was relieved to be back in his own bed. “We were definitely ready for a shower, but I think we’ll go without wine for a night or two now,” he said. On the pub Facebook page, the staff shared a photo of the guests crammed into the music hall, stuck but smiling. “We will ALWAYS be remembered for this amazing group of people who came together and hopefully under difficult circumstances enjoyed what we all believe to be a life-changing experience,” the bar staff wrote.