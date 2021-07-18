Dozens of people treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens of people with minor skin irritation and respiratory problems on Saturday, authorities said.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown incident in the spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused to be taken to hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.

KPRC-TV reports that some of those who fell ill were children, including a 3-year-old who was hospitalized in stable condition.

The chemicals involved included a hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid, officials said.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority and the park was immediately cleaned up as we try to determine a cause,” Hurricane Harbor Splashtown spokesperson Rosie Shepard said in a statement. release, according to media reports. “As a precaution, the park has been closed for the day.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they say was limited to one attraction in the park.

“Grateful for the swift action of the first responders today in Splashtown,” Houston elected official Lina Hidalgo, tweeted. “We have issued a closure order to investigate and ensure the park meets all requirements before reopening again.”