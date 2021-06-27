Dozens of people have contracted Covid-19 on Everest. Nepal says that never happened.
KATMANDU, Nepal – In April, at Mount Everest base camp, where climbers acclimatize to the extreme altitude before heading to the top of the world’s highest peak, Jangbu Sherpa fell ill with a cough and fever.
At 17,590 feet, her symptoms quickly worsened. The shipping company that hired Mr. Sherpa to help a Bahraini prince climb Everest had him airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Kathmandu, where he tested positive for Covid-19.
He spent a week in the hospital and six days at home, then returned to base camp. Experienced guides like him from Nepal’s high mountain Sherpa community were scarce due to the pandemic, and the expedition company stood at risk of losing thousands of dollars if the prince’s climb were canceled.
So, with his body still battling the remnants of the virus, Mr Sherpa, 38, quite possibly became the first person with Covid-19 to stand on top of Everest when he drove the prince there and 15 others at dawn on May 11. At the end of the climbing season earlier this month, at least 59 infected people were on the mountain, including five more who reached the summit, according to interviews with mountaineers and expedition companies and personal accounts. users of social networks.
“Were the Sherpas and the climbers supermen? Said Ang Tshering Sherpa, former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. “This question deserves further research.”
But according to the Nepalese government, there has never been a Covid-19 on Everest. Tourism officials have dismissed the climbers’ accounts, calling a one pneumonia patient. Coughing, they added, is nothing new in the dry mountain air.
Nepal’s tourism department, which oversees the Everest expeditions, maintained this position even as people were airlifted from the mountain and expeditions were canceled – a rare occurrence due to the considerable expense and effort. deployed to train, get to Nepal and try to climb Everest.
In April, a Norwegian mountaineer, Erlend Ness; a British climber, Steve Davis; and others have written on social media about the presence of Covid-19 on their Everest expeditions.
“From 2 hospitals last 3 days. Today I am going to do a PCR test. I hope to leave the hospital soon ”, Mr. Ness wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of himself masked in a hospital bed.
Nepal, one of the poorest countries in the world, is grappling with a terrible coronavirus epidemic and one vaccine shortage. Few Sherpas or other Nepalese had access to vaccines during the climbing season; even now, while the government implore the rich nations for doses, less than 3 percent of the population has been fully immunized.
Officials were urged to downplay the Covid situation on Everest. Nepal closed its peaks in 2020 due to the pandemic, after making more than $ 2 billion from climbing and trekking in 2019. If the cases of Covid-19 were to be publicized, it could tarnish the image of the Nepal as a tourist destination, and invite climbers whose expeditions were canceled to apply for extensions of their climbing permits.
Yet, with the end of this year’s climbing season, more and more shipping agencies are recognizing that Covid-19 infections were endemic in the overcrowded base camp, which drew a record 408 climbers. foreigners this year. The actual number of cases could be well over 59, as expedition organizers, medics and mountaineers themselves say they have been forced to hide the infections.
The Nepalese government had prepared to avoid infections in the mountain. He instituted testing, mask and social distancing requirements, stationed medical personnel at Everest base camp and had helicopters ready to melt down and pick up infected climbers.
Shipping companies, who often bring their own medical staff, have also packaged antigen kits, regularly testing members of their groups and isolating anyone who tests positive.
Since all climbers must have tested negative before starting the hike to base camp, it is likely that most people with Covid-19 were infected while on the mountain, although it is possible that some arrived with infections that were not initially detected.
There were compelling reasons for shipping companies to make climbs, even though the first cases of coronavirus were reported at base camp from the last week of April to the first week of May.
They had planned over 60% of their budget. The government of Nepal had received $ 4.6 million in royalties. Sherpas and support staff have been deployed. The ropes would soon be fixed. Food, cooking gas and other supplies had been transported by workers and yaks to the makeshift colorful tent city where climbers stay for 40 days, allowing their lungs to adjust to the altitude. and waiting for a window of clear weather to make the ascent.
Several sherpas and expedition companies interviewed by the New York Times said at least three or four people from each expedition group eventually became infected while at base camp.
Lukas Furtenbach of Furtenbach Adventures, who canceled his expedition, sending climbers back to Kathmandu before he could attempt to climb Everest, felt the tally was much higher than the Times tally.
His company’s expedition ended after an American mountaineer and three Sherpa guides were evacuated from base camp to the capital, where they were hospitalized for Covid-19. Mr Furtenbach has written to Nepal’s tourism department asking the government to extend his mountaineer’s licenses for two years.
Rudra Singh Tamang, the director general of the tourism department, said he had no information about the appeal from Mr Furtenbach or those of other shipping agencies sent to his office to extend climbing permits. .
“We cannot just extend the climbing permits based on Covid rumors,” Mr Tamang said.
“Whether their shipments were canceled due to Covid-19 or not, that should be looked into,” he said.
With very few Sherpas having been vaccinated upon arrival at base camp, dozens have contracted Covid-19. Some were transported by air. Others isolated themselves in their puppy tents and moved to higher camps after recovering.
Phunuru Sherpa of International Mountain Guides said 10 Sherpa guides on her team fell ill with Covid-19.
Of the more than 400 foreign climbers trying to climb Everest, nearly half have abandoned their expeditions, either because of Covid-19 infections or because of a cyclone that caused snowstorms in the Himalayas.
Scott Simper, a mountaineer from Utah who lives in New Zealand, reached the summit of Everest on May 11, according to his wife, Anna Keeling, a mountain guide.
“He didn’t know he had Covid on the mountain,” she said. Mr Simper only learned of his infection after testing positive a few days later in Kathmandu, where his shipping company quarantined him in a hotel for 12 days. His wife said he was still recovering from the illness.
Mr Ness, the Norwegian climber who described his fight with Covid-19 on social media, was airlifted from base camp to a hospital in Kathmandu. Doctors advised him not to go back to the mountain, so he returned home to Norway. The Everest expedition had taken three years to plan and cost him $ 40,000, plus hospital costs in Nepal. He doesn’t expect to get any money back.
Mario Celinic of Croatia has said he tested positive at Everest base camp. He had trained for Everest for four years, scaling some of the world’s other highest peaks. Having no symptoms, he decided to proceed to the summit.
“‘You have Covid and you have to be careful’, it occurred to me, because Covid affects the lungs and it would be difficult to breathe above 8,000 meters above sea level,” he said. declared.
“This mountain is like a beautiful flower that will kill you at any time. It attracts you. You must come, you are admired. And when you go up to 8,000 meters, you are completely helpless. Whatever the mountain’s decision, it will be your fate, ”Mr. Celinic said.
Bhadra Sharma reported from Kathmandu and Emily Schmall from New Delhi.
Source link