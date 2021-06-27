Dozens of people have contracted Covid-19 on Everest. Nepal says that never happened.

“From 2 hospitals last 3 days. Today I am going to do a PCR test. I hope to leave the hospital soon ”, Mr. Ness wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of himself masked in a hospital bed.

Nepal, one of the poorest countries in the world, is grappling with a terrible coronavirus epidemic and one vaccine shortage. Few Sherpas or other Nepalese had access to vaccines during the climbing season; even now, while the government implore the rich nations for doses, less than 3 percent of the population has been fully immunized.

Officials were urged to downplay the Covid situation on Everest. Nepal closed its peaks in 2020 due to the pandemic, after making more than $ 2 billion from climbing and trekking in 2019. If the cases of Covid-19 were to be publicized, it could tarnish the image of the Nepal as a tourist destination, and invite climbers whose expeditions were canceled to apply for extensions of their climbing permits.

Yet, with the end of this year’s climbing season, more and more shipping agencies are recognizing that Covid-19 infections were endemic in the overcrowded base camp, which drew a record 408 climbers. foreigners this year. The actual number of cases could be well over 59, as expedition organizers, medics and mountaineers themselves say they have been forced to hide the infections.

The Nepalese government had prepared to avoid infections in the mountain. He instituted testing, mask and social distancing requirements, stationed medical personnel at Everest base camp and had helicopters ready to melt down and pick up infected climbers.

Shipping companies, who often bring their own medical staff, have also packaged antigen kits, regularly testing members of their groups and isolating anyone who tests positive.

Since all climbers must have tested negative before starting the hike to base camp, it is likely that most people with Covid-19 were infected while on the mountain, although it is possible that some arrived with infections that were not initially detected.