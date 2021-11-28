Dozens of flights in South Africa tested positive for COVID in the Netherlands

Dutch health officials say they have detected 61 cases of COVID-19 among people who have come from South Africa and say they believe some of the infections are due to the new omicron variant.

In a statement on Saturday, the Dutch Health Authority (GDD) said the cases were discovered among 624 passengers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Friday on two flights.

This was before the Dutch government restricted air traffic from southern Africa due to concerns about the variant.

“We know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 [were] negative, ”said the GDD.

A spokesperson for the National Institute of Public Health (RVIM) meanwhile said the agency was “almost certain” the cases were of the new variant, but said more testing was needed to be absolutely sure.

The results are expected to be made public on Sunday.

People who test positive are now isolated in a hotel near the airport.

A spokesperson for KLM, the Dutch branch of Air France, said passengers on the flight had either tested negative or shown proof of vaccination before boarding planes in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“It goes too far to say that we are surprised” by the high number of cases, said a spokesperson for KLM. “But we don’t have an explanation.”

The spokesperson said it was possible that many positive cases were among people vaccinated, or that an unusual number of people developed infections after testing negative.

Dutch health authorities were seeking to contact some 5,000 other passengers who have traveled since Monday from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe to urge them to take a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

“It’s a little scary”

Paula Zimmerman, a Dutch photographer who returned from a family visit to South Africa on Friday morning, said the situation for plane passengers was chaotic as they waited on the tarmac and in the terminal for hours.

Zimmerman learned she tested negative at 4 a.m., nearly 6 p.m. after landing in Amsterdam. But then she found out that she was standing right next to a man who found out he had tested positive.

“It was really weird. There was no coordination. There were too few people and there was really no one taking control.

After spending hours on a flight that likely had many infected passengers, Zimmerman was anxious for days to come, she said.

“I was told they expected a lot more people to test positive after five days. It’s kind of scary, the idea that you’ve been on a plane with a lot of people who have tested positive.

New York Times global health reporter Stephanie Nolen also tweeted about her ordeal in what she called “Dystopia Central Airline Hallway.”

She described how passengers, including babies and toddlers, were crammed together while waiting to be tested, when “still 30 percent of people don’t wear masks or wear only the mouth”.

Dutch citizens are still allowed to return home from southern Africa, while citizens of the European Union are allowed to enter in transit to their country of origin.

Medical personnel, airline crews and people with urgent needs are also still allowed to travel. KLM will continue flights to the region, but all travelers must now test negative before departure and then quarantined for at least five days upon arrival in the Netherlands.

The new variant was detected as many European countries grapple with an increase in coronavirus cases.

The Dutch government announced the night-time closure of bars, restaurants and most stores on Friday, as it tries to curb a record spate of COVID-19 cases flooding its healthcare system.