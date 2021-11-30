Dozens of ex-Afghan security forces are dead or missing under Taliban, report says
More than 100 former members of the Afghan security forces in four provinces were killed or disappeared by the Taliban in the first two and a half months of the militants’ rule, according to a new Human Rights Watch report.
The deaths are part of a series of assassinations and summary executions, widely regarded as revenge killings, that have occurred across Afghanistan since the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government in August.
The attacks underscore the dangers faced by critics of the Taliban, militants and members of the former government security forces despite the Taliban’s announcement when they seized power of a general amnesty for former officials and military officials.
In a report released Tuesday, Human Rights Watch detailed the murder and enforced disappearance of 47 members of the former government security forces who either surrendered to the Taliban or were detained by them between August 15 and August 15. October 31 in four of the countries. 34 provinces: Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar and Kunduz.
The group’s research indicates that the Taliban are responsible for the death or disappearance of at least 53 other former members of the security forces in the same provinces.
“The amnesty promised by the Taliban leadership did not prevent local commanders from summarily executing or removing former members of the Afghan security forces,” said Patricia Gossman, associate director for Asia at Human Rights Watch. “The Taliban has a responsibility to prevent further killings, to hold those responsible to account and to compensate the families of the victims.
Ms Gossman said the killings had evolved into a more “deliberate” effort to crush dissidents and those who might pose a threat to the new government and that the Taliban leadership “tolerated” the atrocities.
The Taliban have long targeted security forces and former government officials, as well as activists, journalists and elders. Particularly in the 18 months preceding the seizure of power, the Taliban waged a campaign of assassinations against journalists, government officials, military personnel and civil society leaders, although they rarely took responsibility for it. these deaths.
But the recent summary executions and assassinations have raised new fears as they occurred even in the face of assurances from senior Taliban leaders that the new government would not seek revenge on members of the old government and the military.
Settling of scores and blood feuds have marked the past four decades of conflict in Afghanistan, often taking place at the local and family level.
Afghanistan under the Taliban
With the departure of the US military on August 30, Afghanistan quickly retreated under the control of the Taliban. Across the country, concern for the future is widespread.
A Taliban spokesman told The New York Times that some fighters could have taken justice on their own to settle old scores, but killings and disappearances were not Taliban policy. Spokesman Inamullah Samangani said the government was “seriously investigating” the incidents to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
“We are fully committed to the amnesty we announced,” Samangani said in a telephone interview. “We do not yet have a security system in place, and some people are taking advantage of this vacuum, abusing the name of Islamic Emirate and committing such killings.
He said: “Revenge killings are not in the best interests of our government. They are damaging the reputation of the Islamic Emirate at this critical time. “
The killings raise concerns that the Taliban leadership has little control over lower-ranking commanders and infantry, who are believed to be behind most of the enforced disappearances and executions.
Among the Afghans whose deaths were documented by Human Rights Watch was a man named Dadullah, who had only worked for a few months as a police officer in Kandahar City, then quit his job and settled down. in the town of Spin Boldak near the Pakistani border before the Taliban takeover.
Last month Dadullah returned to Kandahar City. Two men suspected of being members of the Taliban came to pick him up on October 23 and his body was sent home in an ambulance later that evening.
“We took the body to the governor’s house, but the Taliban did not tell us anything and did not allow us to meet with the governor,” a neighbor told Human Rights Watch.
Since taking power, government leaders have asked members of the former security forces to register with local authorities and hand over their weapons in exchange for a letter guaranteeing their safety.
But some families of victims say the Taliban used the checks to arrest and kill former officials, according to the report. Former officials in senior government positions, such as judges, who did not realize they needed to get a letter of amnesty have been beaten and detained for failing to do so, according to the report.
The report also states that the Taliban conducted searches to find former members of the security forces, and threatened and mistreated their families to try to get them to reveal their hiding places.
Many victims were arrested when elite Taliban special forces, known as the Red units, raided their homes in the middle of the night under the pretext of seizing weapons, according to the report. These units have led the Taliban’s most successful operations against coalition and former government forces in recent years.
In September, the killings prompted the Taliban’s acting defense minister, Mawlawi Muhammad Yaqoub, to issue a warning to his commanders.
“The Islamic Emirate has announced a general amnesty to all the soldiers and villains who have stood up against us, martyred us and caused suffering to the people,” he told Taliban fighters in a broadcast voice message. by the government. “Once pardoned, no mujahedin has the right to break the amnesty or take revenge.”
But that seems to have had little effect on Taliban fighters.
In a recent murder confirmed by The New York Times, Bahauddin Kunduzi, a former intelligence officer, was found dead on Tuesday, two weeks after his disappearance in the city of Kunduz, a hub in northern Afghanistan.
Mr. Kunduzi had surrendered his weapon and equipment and received a letter guaranteeing his safety, according to his family. The Taliban even allowed him to continue working at the intelligence agency.
Then, one evening, a group of Talibs arrived at the grocery store Mr. Kunduzi had just opened to generate income because the new government was unable to pay his monthly salary, his relatives said.
“They beat him in the store, then took him away,” a family member said, his voice sobbing behind the phone. “They strangled him, then threw his body into a ditch.”
