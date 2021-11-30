Dozens of ex-Afghan security forces are dead or missing under Taliban, report says

More than 100 former members of the Afghan security forces in four provinces were killed or disappeared by the Taliban in the first two and a half months of the militants’ rule, according to a new Human Rights Watch report.

The deaths are part of a series of assassinations and summary executions, widely regarded as revenge killings, that have occurred across Afghanistan since the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government in August.

The attacks underscore the dangers faced by critics of the Taliban, militants and members of the former government security forces despite the Taliban’s announcement when they seized power of a general amnesty for former officials and military officials.

In a report released Tuesday, Human Rights Watch detailed the murder and enforced disappearance of 47 members of the former government security forces who either surrendered to the Taliban or were detained by them between August 15 and August 15. October 31 in four of the countries. 34 provinces: Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar and Kunduz.