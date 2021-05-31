Dozens kidnapped from Islamic school in northern Nigeria

The state government said about 200 children were in school when gunmen on motorcycles attacked.

An armed gang kidnapped dozens of students from an Islamic school in Niger’s north-central state on Sunday, state police and government officials said.

Some 200 children were in school at the time of Sunday’s attack, the Niger state government said on Twitter, adding that an “unconfirmed number” had been taken.

The kidnapping came a day after the release of 14 students from a university in northwest Nigeria, after spending 40 days in captivity.

A Niger state police spokesperson said in a statement that gunmen on motorcycles attacked the town of Tegina, in the Rafi local government area, around 3:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.

He said the attackers “were shooting indiscriminately and abducted an as yet unknown number of children from the Islamic school in Salihu Tanko”. One person was shot dead in the attack and a second person was seriously injured, the state governor’s spokeswoman said.

Armed kidnapping groups for ransom have been accused of a series of raids on schools and universities in northern Nigeria in recent months, kidnapping more than 700 students for ransom since December.

The owner of the school, Abubakar Tegina, told Reuters news agency in a telephone interview that he witnessed the attack.

“I have personally seen between 20 and 25 motorcycles with heavily armed people. They walked into the school and left with about 150 or more students, ”said Tegina, who lives about 150 meters (about 500 feet) from the school.

“We cannot be exact as most of them did not show up to school at that time,” he said, when asked for more details on the number taken. .

Tegina said there were around 300 students between the ages of seven and 15. He said the students live at home and only attend classes at the site.

One of the school officials, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP news agency that the attackers initially took over 100 children “but then fired those they considered too small for them, those aged four to 12 ”.

The state government, in a series of tweets, said the attackers released 11 of the students who were “too small and couldn’t walk” very far.

Most of the students kidnapped in recent months have been withdrawn from boarding schools.

Armed gangs terrorize residents of northwest and central Nigeria by looting villages, stealing livestock and kidnap people for ransom.

On April 20, gunmen known locally as “bandits” stormed Greenfield University in northwest Nigeria and kidnapped around 20 students, killing a staff member in the process.

Five students were executed days later for forcing families and the government to pay ransom, and some 14 students were released on Saturday.

Local press reported that the families had paid a ransom totaling 180 million naira ($ 440,000) for their release.

Criminal gangs maintain camps in Rugu Forest which straddles Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.