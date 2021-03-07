Dozens dead or injured in fire at Yemen migrant center

CAIRO – A fire broke out at a migrant detention center in Yemen’s capital Sana on Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 170 others, the United Nations migration agency said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, according to the International Organization for Migration. More than 90 migrants were in serious condition and the death toll could climb much more, according to the Houthi rebels who run the center.

The Houthis, who have controlled the capital since the conflict in Yemen erupted more than six years ago, said civil defense teams had extinguished the blaze and investigations were underway to determine the cause.

A UN official said the fire broke out in a hangar near the centre’s main building, which housed more than 700 migrants. Most had been arrested in the northern province of Sada as they attempted to enter Saudi Arabia, she said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as she was not authorized to brief the media.