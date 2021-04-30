Dozens dead in stampede at Israeli religious holiday – Times of India

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry the body of a deceased victim during the Lag Ba’Omer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, Friday April 30, 2021.

MONT MERON: dozens of people were killed in a stampede during a religious festival Israel Friday, said the doctors, in what the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a “heavy disaster”.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the Galileo tomb of 2nd century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual Lag B’Omer commemorations including all night prayer, mystical chants and dancing

Ecstatic crowds packed the Mount Meron track in defiance of Covid-19 warnings by health officials. Witnesses said people were suffocated or trampled on in a passage, some going unnoticed until the public address system sounded a call to disperse.

“We thought maybe there was a (bomb) scare on a suspicious package. No one imagined that could happen here. Joy has turned to mourning, a great light has turned to deep darkness,” a pilgrim who gave his name to Yitzhak told Channel 12 TV. .

“Rabbi Shimon used to say that he could absolve the world … If he could not overturn this edict on the very day of his exaltation, then we have to do some real soul-searching.”

Magen David Adom’s ambulance service said 103 people were injured, dozens of them fatally. Channel 12 estimated the death toll at 40. They were children, according to witnesses.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “grave disaster”, adding on Twitter: “We all pray for the well-being of the injured.”

The Lag B’Omer event at Mount Meron was considered one of the largest gatherings of people – certainly in Israel and possibly beyond – since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic over a year ago .

As rescuers attempted to extricate the injured, police closed the site and ordered revelers to exit. the Ministry of transportation stopping of road works in the area to allow ambulances and pilgrim buses to move without hindrance. Military helicopters transported the wounded to hospitals.

The Mount Meron Tomb is considered one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and is an annual pilgrimage site.

Videos posted to social media showed chaotic scenes as ultra-Orthodox men climbed through cracks in torn corrugated iron sheets to escape the crash. The bodies lay on stretchers in a hallway, covered with aluminum blankets.

Private bonfires at Mount Meron were banned last year due to coronavirus restrictions, but lockdown measures have been relaxed this year as part of Israel’s rapid Covid-19 vaccination program which has seen more than 50% of the population fully vaccinated.