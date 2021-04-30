Dozens dead in pilgrimage rush to Israel: rescue services

The accident came as tens of thousands of Jews, mostly ultra-Orthodox, were on an annual pilgrimage for a religious scholar.

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede on Friday at a Jewish pilgrimage site in northern Israel, rescue services said.

Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency service, posted the updated toll on Twitter, adding that “MDA is fighting for the lives of dozens of injured and will not give up until the last victim is evacuated. “.

The stampede came as tens of thousands of Jews, mostly ultra-Orthodox, took part in an annual pilgrimage for the feast of Lag BaOmer, in Meron, around the famous grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a Talmudic sage from the second century.

The emergency services deployed six helicopters to evacuate the injured.

Israeli media published an image of a row of bodies covered in plastic bags on the ground.

Authorities had allowed 10,000 people to gather at the grave site, but organizers said more than 650 buses had been chartered across the country, bringing 30,000 pilgrims to Meron.

About 5,000 police officers had been deployed to secure the event, the largest public gathering in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.