Dozens dead in attack on military hospital in Afghan capital

At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, local officials said, with gunfire and explosions echoing throughout the city in the afternoon.

The attack, which included gunmen and at least one suicide bomber, targeted the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in one of Kabul’s wealthiest neighborhoods, where both wounded soldiers who were fought for the old government and Taliban fighters.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the attack was carried out by several ISIS operatives, including a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives at the door of the hospital. A car full of explosives outside the hospital also exploded, injuring dozens of people, and several Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in the ensuing shooting, Mujahid said.

A doctor at the hospital, who declined to be named out of fear for his safety, said the gunmen entered a room filled with wounded Taliban fighters and shot them in their beds.