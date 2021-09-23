Dow trades almost flat on Friday as markets end volatile week, Nike, crypto stocks fall

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were almost flat on Friday, ending a volatile week on Wall Street. A move by China to ban cryptocurrencies weighed on the tech sector, and Nike shares fell as supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic hit the sneaker giant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 9 points, or 0.03%. The S&P 500 slipped 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite lost around 0.3%.

A crackdown on bitcoin by China hurt market sentiment overnight, especially with tech stocks that rely on crypto-related income. The Central Bank of China declared all cryptocurrency-related activities illegal Friday. Overseas crypto exchanges providing services in mainland China are also illegal, the PBOC said.

Bitcoin dropped 5% and the ether lost almost 8% in reaction. The crypto exchange Coinbase, which derives the bulk of its revenue from retail, lost more than 1.7%. Robinhood, which in the last quarter made more than half of its transaction-related income through crypto, lost more than 2%.

Meanwhile, Nike validated the fears of worried investors that the pandemic will wreak havoc in supply chains and increase costs for businesses, especially multinationals. Nike shares fell more than 6% after the sneaker giant lowered its outlook for fiscal 2022 due to a prolonged production shutdown in Vietnam, labor shortages and long working times. transit. Nike expects annual sales to grow at an average single-digit pace, compared to the weak double-digit growth it previously forecast.

The company also reported quarterly revenue which missed analysts’ expectations due to slowing demand in North America as the delta variant ignited. Other clothing manufacturers and retailers fell. Under Armor lost around 2%.

Within the S&P, Nike’s decline was offset by gains on reopening stocks. Carnival Corp led the index with a 4% increase after posting quarterly profits, while other cruise lines and airlines rose about 3%. Energy and industrial stocks were also in the lead. Mosaic and Nucorp added about 3%. Diamondback Energy rose 3% and Cabot Oil & Gas gained 2.5%.

It was a week upside down for the markets. Stocks staged a two-day rally of relief from Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled no imminent pullbacks from its ultra-relaxed monetary policy. Investors are also betting that Chinese real estate giant Evergrande’s debt crisis will not trigger a ripple effect in global markets.

The Dow blue chips advanced 500 points on Thursday for their best daily performance since July 20. The S&P 500 gained 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1%.