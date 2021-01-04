Dow, S&P Kick off New Year with New All-Time Highs

Major U.S. stock indexes opened to new record highs before drifting into negative territory as investors remained cautiously optimistic about the U.S. and global economic recovery fueled by COVID-19 vaccines.

Major U.S. stock indexes started 2021 with positive jumps to record highs before falling, with investors remaining cautiously optimistic that vaccine deployments and a new round of congressional coronavirus relief will result in a strong US economic recovery this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 21 points when the markets opened on Wall Street to 30,627.47 – a record – and climbed slightly higher before drifting into negative territory.

The S&P 500 Index, seen as an indicator of the health of U.S. retirement and college savings plans, rose 8.5 points or 0.23% to start 2021 to 3,764.61 – also a record high – for slip into the red.

The highly technological Nasdaq Composite Index rose more than 70 points or 0.54% at the start of trading.

Monday’s positive opening came as COVID-19 cases escalate in the United States and parts of the globe, and countries brace for harsh sanctions in the coming months as officials government are ordering restrictions that undermine business to curb the spread of the virus. A disappointing vaccine launch in the United States – along with a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 – is also raising concerns.

But investors are balancing these harsh realities with hope that better times may be coming for the U.S. and global economies as well as corporate earnings, as COVID-19 vaccinations lead to a return to business as well as habit.

Investors in the US stock markets are also awaiting the results of the second round of the Senate in Georgia. If the Democratic candidates manage to win both seats, it would pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to more easily advance his economic agenda – including stronger financial lifelines for struggling American households and businesses.

Wall Street is also keeping an eye on Friday, when the closely watched Monthly Jobs Report for December drops.

Among the stocks that made headlines on Monday were Tesla shares, which continued their relentless rise, surging more than five percent to a new high in early morning trading in New York City. On Saturday, the electric vehicle maker announced 2020 sales below the half-million-unit target of founder and CEO Elon Musk, but still managed to beat Wall Street estimates.