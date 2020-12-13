Dow futures rise 150 points, stocks try to rebound after losing week

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

US equity futures rose in overnight trading on Sunday, with markets showing a rebound after a losing week.

Investors are weighing in on updates on the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as the impasse of the coronavirus stimulus in Washington.

Dow futures contracts rose 180 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts gained 0.55% and 0.45% respectively.

Shares last week saw their first week of decline in many, as lawmakers pursued a deadlock over a Covid-19 aid program.

The S&P 500 fell almost 1%, for its first negative week in three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.57% for its first negative week in three and the Nasdaq Composite lost nearly 0.7% for its first negative week in four.

The coming week is should change the market with the deployment of Pfizer’s vaccine and a Federal Reserve policy meeting. Tesla also joins the S&P 500 on Friday.

Following the emergency clearance of Pfizer’s vaccine by the FDA, CDC Director Robert Redfield approved the drug, allowing inoculations to officially advance for people 16 years of age or older.

The United States has started shipping doses from a Pfizer facility in Michigan to hundreds of distribution centers across the country. The FDA is also expected to release its assessment of Moderna’s vaccine this week.

The Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out amid some of the darkest days of the pandemic in the U.S. More than 2,300 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Saturday, after more than 3,300 deaths on Friday. New infections continue to explode, with more than 219,000 cases reported on Saturday.

The surge in cases coincides with months of debate in Washington over another round of Covid relief. A bipartisan group has proposed a framework of $ 908 billion; however, Senatorial Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes the proposal and instead called for an agreement that excludes provisions on corporate liability protection and state and local government funding. These two questions are major sources of disagreement between Republicans and Democrats.

“Politically, debate continues on another budget bill, which is indispensable for a large part of the population, but which will also create an even bigger ‘wall of money’ that consumers can spend as economies reopen completely, ”Raymond James’ Tavis McCourt told clients. Sunday.

“It is quite clear that the economy is slowing as local closures continue, but any impact on the stock market has been limited so far. It is not known if this will continue into the first trimester, but we believe the setbacks will be limited unless something significantly changes in the vaccine. history, ”he added.

The Fed kicks off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, the last central bank meeting in 2020. Economists have speculated that the Fed may make changes to its bond program. The Fed is currently buying at least $ 80 billion a month in Treasuries, and Fed officials discussed what they could do to change that program at their last meeting.

