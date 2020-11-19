Douglas Stuart wins Booker Award for ‘Shuggie Bain’

The novel, which drew comparisons with DH Lawrence, James Joyce, and Frank McCourt, was one of the favorite contenders for this year’s top literary awards. In addition to being a Booker finalist, Stuart was also a finalist for the Kirkus Prize and the National Fiction Book Prize, who on Wednesday went to Charles Yu for “Chinatown interior. “

Stuart, 44, who has dual Scottish and American citizenship, lives in the East Village with her husband, Michael Cary, curator at Gagosian specializing in Picasso. Stuart started writing a bit late in life and worked in the fashion industry for nearly 20 years, as a designer for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic and Jack Spade. He started writing “Shuggie Bain” over ten years ago, when he worked 12 hours a day as Senior Design Director at Banana Republic.

Stuart was one of the top four novelists on this year’s shortlist. The others were Brandon taylor for “Real lifeWhich follows a black gay graduate student navigating white campus culture; Diane Cook for her dystopian novel “The new desertAbout a mother and daughter who left a polluted town for the last strip of desert; and Avni Doshi for “Burnt sugarAbout an artist in Pune, India, whose mother abandoned her to join an ashram.

The two shortlisted authors were Maaza Mengiste, for his novel “The king of shadows», Taking place during the Italian invasion of Ethiopia in the 1930s, Tsitsi Dangarembga for “This sad bodyWhich focuses on a middle-aged woman struggling with life in Harare.

Last year the Booker judge made the surprising decision to ignore their own rules and jointly award the prize to Margaret atwood, for “The Testaments”, a sequel to his dystopian classic from 1985, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, and Bernardine Evaristo, for her novel “Fille, femme, autre”. She became the first black woman to win the Booker Prize.

This year, the judges were able to reach unanimous consensus. They included the thriller Lee Child, the poet Lemn Sissay, the classicist and translator Emily Wilson and British author and critic Sameer Rahim.

This year’s ceremony included a roster of guest speakers. Former President Barack Obama – including the memories are out this week, prompting the Booker to reschedule his ceremony – spoke about some of his favorite novels won by Booker and the comfort he takes in reading fiction. The Duchess of Cornwall described how people can forge a sense of connection by reading during the pandemic. Previous winners, including Kazuo Ishiguro, Atwood and Evaristo, also spoke.