Doubling adaptation finance can be an opportunity for the world’s poorest

The low-lying archipelago of Tuvalu in the Pacific Ocean is reclaiming land as it battles the effects of climate change. Credit: UNDP Tuvalu

BANGKOK / MELBOURNE, Dec 16 (IPS) – Amid several disappointments from the 2021 United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, a sign of hope has been the deal on climate change adaptation finance. Developed countries have agreed to double adaptation funding for the poorest countries by 2025, compared to 2019 levels.

This rapid increase, if promises are kept, could mean many different things: upgrading infrastructure in vulnerable coastal areas, planting trees to counter rising temperatures, technology and training for underfunded officials, etc. .

Funding for adaptation has been low compared to funding for mitigation efforts, so this Glasgow outcome is welcome. But if it is to benefit those most in need and protect them from violations, countries and international aid donors must adopt a human rights-based approach to adaptation.

Such an approach does not only concern civil and political rights (such as the right to vote or freedom of assembly), but also the social, economic and cultural rights to nutritious food, water and sanitation, education and access to health care, to name a few that are internationally recognized.

Today, the impacts of climate change seriously threaten the ability of governments to meet their commitments.

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Southeast Asia and small island states, are among the most vulnerable in the world to climate impacts. Their coastal cities, long coastlines, and many small islands are features that expose large populations to rapid and slow changes in the global environment.

The low-lying archipelago of Tuvalu in the Pacific Ocean is reclaiming land as it battles the effects of climate change. Credit: UNDP Tuvalu

Communities forced to relocate due to climate-induced changes, such as sea level rise, may have a lower standard of living in their new location. Women in areas where water is scarce may spend more hours than before searching for sources of fresh water.

Disasters and extreme weather events are already preventing children from having full access to education. During pandemic shutdowns, for example, children without access to computers at home could not benefit from online learning.

The pledge of funding for adaptation is a huge opportunity to make a difference for the world’s poorest, who are often the most exposed to climate risk. But so far, governments have not adopted a systematic approach to integrating human rights into their adaptation planning.

The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement was the first international environmental treaty to explicitly mention states’ human rights obligations. The Accord also makes implicit references to rights issues, such as gender equality, public participation and access to information.

The recent Glasgow conference finalized the “Paris Regulations” operationalizing the 2015 Accord, which features human rights language in its article 6. New commitment to double adaptation funding is an opportunity to put these commitments into practice.

Ahead of the Glasgow climate conference, the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law and the Stockholm Environment Institute jointly investigated the extent to which countries have integrated human rights concerns. human rights in their national adaptation plans (NAPs).

NAPs are a country-led process under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). They are the expression of a country’s intention and strategy to meet its adaptation commitments.

Our research reviewed 15 NAPs available in English, out of the 24 submitted prior to COP 26. Fiji’s plan explicitly adopted the language of human rights, while Brazil’s plan strongly articulated water rights and human rights. rights of indigenous peoples. But overall, human rights are generally absent from the NAPs we reviewed, or are addressed in an unsystematic way. Intentionally adopting a rights-based process for NAPs means two things.

First, it ensures that adaptation funds actually benefit the most vulnerable people and communities through efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Second, it sets the stage for a truly inclusive and accessible planning process, in which disadvantaged groups can make their voices heard and are included in decision-making about the future we share.

States are sometimes reluctant to adopt a rights-based approach, seeing this exercise as politically too difficult. But the implementation of human rights does not have to be a “blame game”. It is possible to institute adaptation processes that celebrate the inherent dignity of each person and the equal and inalienable rights of each person.

Such a process can be facilitated through the use of tools, guidance and awareness raising initiatives. RWI is currently working on guidance for integrating human rights concerns into NAPs. It will also go beyond the NAPs to provide guidance for program implementation, supporting the process from policy to practice.

At the 2015 climate talks in Paris, countries pledged that climate finance would not fall below $ 100 billion a year. This figure has not yet been reached. In 2019, around $ 79.6 billion in climate finance went to developing countries, and only 25% was for adaptation.

Boosting adaptation finance should mean that the world’s poorest countries have additional resources to do what they urgently need.

Climate change threatens access to resources and widens the gap between the haves and have-nots in society. NAPs are an opportunity to counter this threat by adopting effective, inclusive and equitable adaptation approaches.

The Glasgow Promise could help protect human rights in our rapidly warming world.

Victor bernard is a Thai citizen and Program Manager at the Raoul Wallenberg Institute, based in Bangkok. Delia Paul is a Malaysian citizen and a researcher in human geography at Monash University in Melbourne.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram