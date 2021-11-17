Double solution to the current food and climate crises

BCFN’s Double Pyramid encourages the adoption of eating styles that are focused on people and the planet. Credit: Joyce Chimbi / IPS

NAIROBI, Nov. 17 (IPS) – For the past ten years, Angeline Wanjira’s food stall at Kirigiti Market in Kiambu County has showcased the same foods, cabbages, potatoes and carrots, according to the most favorite types of food in the community.

In Homabay County, Lake Victoria region, Millicent Atieno has been selling fish at the Mbita Market since 2015. A pattern that Nairobi-based food security and food security expert Evans Kori recalls in all 47 counties. from Kenya.

“Our food consumption patterns are consistent with their respective food production activities. In central Kenya, for example, the community shuns traditional, nutrient-dense vegetables in favor of cabbage. Among pastoral communities, the diet is mainly of animal origin, ”he said in an interview with IPS.

“The diet of the Lake Victoria region is centered on fish. All of these foods are important, but we need to adopt diets that include more types of food. Our current eating habits are not balanced, healthy or sustainable.

Kori says the imbalance is common around the world, hence the negligible progress towards eradicating global hunger, food insecurity and all forms of malnutrition.

UN experts, in the Report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021, reveal that the world has not gradually worked to ensure access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food for all and to eradicate all forms of malnutrition.

The report cites climate variability as a major concern for slowing progress towards access to healthy and sustainable food for all.

The dual food and environmental pyramid model developed by the BCFN Foundation was born out of research and an evolution of the food pyramid, which forms the basis of the Mediterranean diet. Photo courtesy of BCFN.

Using the most recent data on food, health and the environment to design the Double Pyramid Health and Climate model, the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition illustrates that global food goals cannot be met in today’s broken food systems and ecosystems.

Until the escalating food and climate crisis is resolved jointly and not independently and in isolation, progress towards a sustainable, safe and healthy planet will be slow.

Kori agrees, adding that “current food production systems are not sustainable because they accelerate climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation. The resulting results affect our health and essentially human survival ”.

He points out that people around the world will not have access to the nutrients they need in a sustainable way in existing food systems.

In 2020, between 720 and 811 million people faced hunger, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Highlighting the urgency of nature-friendly food production systems because current systems are broken, FAO estimates show that the agricultural sector is responsible for a third of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Food production accounts for the largest share of freshwater withdrawals with 70% on average and 90% of humanity’s water footprint, as well as 12% of land use.

Barilla’s evidence-based double pyramid illustrates the link between climate change and food systems. This promotes health and longevity and reduces the impact of food choices on the ecosystem, and more specifically, on climate change.

The Health and Climate pyramids are placed side by side. The health side shows the characteristics of a balanced, healthy and sustainable diet. The climate component shows the associated impact on health and the climate.

Based on scientific evidence linking the food choices of the adult population to health outcomes, the Health Pyramid categorizes foods into 18 food groups spread over seven layers based on the recommended frequency of consumption for health. people.

Foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which should be eaten most often, are placed at the bottom of the pyramid. The second layer includes nuts and seeds, non-tropical vegetable oils, low glycemic index refined grains, and fermented milk. The third layer includes legumes and fish as preferred sources of protein. The fourth food layer contains poultry, eggs, milk and cheese. The fifth layer includes foods with a high glycemic index like white bread, refined rice, and potatoes. Do not consume more than two servings of this food per week.

Animal fats including butter, tropical oils like palm oil, red meat, and sweets and baked goods made from refined flour and sugar are in the sixth layer of the pyramid, as their consumption is associated with a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular events. The advice is not to eat it more than once a week. There are foods like processed meat like sausage, bacon, and salami in the seventh layer that are associated with a high risk of cardiovascular and other chronic illnesses and should only be eaten occasionally.

The climate pyramid then classifies different foods according to their carbon footprint or their equivalent carbon dioxide emissions. Again, the foods are organized into 18 groups and seven layers, starting with a very low carbon footprint through to a very high footprint.

The pyramid shows products of animal origin, in particular red meat, followed by cheese and processed meat, which cause the highest GHG emissions compared to products of plant origin.

According to research by FAO, “Livestock raised for beef and milk, and inedible products like manure and animal traction are the animal species responsible for the greatest number of emissions, accounting for around 65% of emissions from the livestock sector. “

The Barilla Double Pyramid is therefore an illustration of how people can eat varied, balanced and healthy diets and, at the same time, reduce their contribution to climate change.

The pyramid recommends a frequency of consumption for all food groups and shows their impact on health and the climate.

In addition, the Barilla Foundation has designed seven cultural double pyramids adapted to different geographical contexts, including the Nordic countries and Canada, the United States, South Asia, East Asia, Africa, the Latin America and Mediterranean countries.

Each of the Seven Pyramids reflects and celebrates the global value of diversity while promoting healthy and sustainable diets and considering the health of the planet.

On the one hand, the double pyramid summarizes key insights from medicine, nutritional studies, and the impact of people’s food choices on the planet. And, on the other hand, a tool for educating consumers.

