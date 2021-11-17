Doses of US J&J Covid vaccine to be sent to Thailand-Myanmar border

Millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will be directed to the Thai-Myanmar border in December as part of the Biden administration’s pledge to donate doses to conflict areas, two people say knowing the subject.

The doses will be sent via a vaccine sharing program supervised by COVAX, the global vaccine distributor, which specifically facilitates the vaccination of vulnerable people facing humanitarian emergencies due to conflict or living in areas inaccessible to governments because they are controlled by non-state armed groups. .

Much of Johnson & Johnson’s doses will go to people in refugee camps on the Thai-Myanmar border. Thousands more fled to the region earlier this year after a military coup in Myanmar in February.

Millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson have remained in storage since Emerging BioSolutions, a contractor, accidentally botched 15 million doses of the vaccine by mixing it with the drug AstraZeneca. Over the past several months, the Food and Drug Administration has been investigating the lots and clearing them for use.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week that the United States would donate the Johnson & Johnson doses to the humanitarian buffer. In a meeting with foreign ministers, Blinken urged other countries to increase their international vaccine donations to low- and middle-income countries and to make it easier to ship vaccines to hard-to-reach regions across the world.

“We need to make sure that people who cannot be reached by government vaccination campaigns are not excluded from our efforts,” Blinken said at a press conference on Nov. 10. “They also need to be protected.”

Details of the Johnson & Johnson expedition are still being finalized. It is not known how many doses COVAX would send to the border and which organizations would help distribute the shots on the ground. The shipment would mark the second for the humanitarian stamp of COVAX, which this week announced it will send 1.6 million doses to Iran to help protect Afghan refugees.

The story continues

“In light of the potential risks to the safety of affected populations and the administration of doses, Buffer is currently implementing a privacy-by-default approach for sharing information about applications and associated details,” Gavi, the organization co-leading the COVAX initiative, POLITICO said in a statement. The State Department declined to comment. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes after former United Nations Ambassador Bill Richardson traveled to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission. Richardson, while there, met with the country’s military leaders about the Covid-19 situation and ways to facilitate aid to the country.

“The main objective of my discussions was to identify specific ways to speed up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility in Myanmar and to help mitigate a possible fourth wave of COVID-19,” said Richardson in a statement earlier this month.

Gavi, the organization co-leading the COVAX initiative, helped create the humanitarian buffer in March. He delegated decision making on which countries would receive vaccines to an interagency group within the United Nations. This team examines donation requests from countries. Gavi told POLITICO in a statement last week that only two nominations had been approved so far.

Gavi said that compensation language pushed by pharmaceutical companies, which places the burden on governments to pay legal penalties for incidents arising from vaccination, continues to limit COVAX’s ability to quickly facilitate vaccine shipments to conflict zones.

“Without all manufacturers of COVAX waiving the requirement to compensate humanitarian agencies for doses in the humanitarian buffer, COVAX is unable to leverage its entire portfolio to support vulnerable populations in humanitarian situations. “Gavi said in a statement to POLITICO.

As part of the Johnson & Johnson deal for shipping to Thailand, the United States has helped lift compensation requirements.