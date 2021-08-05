“Don’t test us”: Iran threatens to react “decisively” to any Israeli strike

A prominent Iranian official has warned Israel not to conduct a military operation against Iran, as rival powers in the Middle East are exchanging threats following an attack on an Israeli-run tanker.

“We make it clear: ANY senseless act against Iran will receive a DECISIVE response,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed said. Khatibzadeh tweeted Thursday. “Don’t test us.”

Khatibzadeh accused the Israeli government of violating international law by threatening “military action” against Iran. Israeli officials urged member states of the United Nations Security Council to support “diplomatic, economic and even military acts” in response to an attack last week that killed two civilians on the Mercer Street tanker as it sailed in international waters.

“We cannot see Iran as a uniquely Israeli problem and absolve the rest of the world from this problem,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. Recount Israeli media.

BLINKEN WARNS IRAN: CLOCK IS TURNING ON NUCLEAR TALKS

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made the point to a group of UNSC ambassadors at a Wednesday meeting focused on Iran.

“It’s an international crime. So my question to you is, [referring to the ambassadors]: What will the international community do? Is there still international law? And does the world have the capacity and the will to uphold the law? Said Lapid. “If the answer is ‘Yes’, the world should act now. If the international community does not respond to this attack, then there is no international community. Instead, it will be ‘Everyone for himself’. “

Gantz, who joined Lapid at the meeting, accused a specific commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of orchestrating the so-called “suicide drone” operation that allegedly hit Mercer Street last week.

“The UAV command led the attack on Mercer Street,” Gantz said.

British officials have also called on the UN Security Council to “respond to Iran’s destabilizing actions and disrespect for international law,” while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a “response collective “was planned, although details of this promised response were not shared.

The story continues

“We have worked very, very closely with our partners – with the UK and other members of the Security Council – to resolve this issue,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Andrea Mitchell from MSNBC in an interview Thursday. “I have also engaged with my Israeli colleague. And we will do what is necessary to ensure that there is accountability on this matter, and that Iran is identified and dealt with in the Security Council. Efforts are continuing at the moment. where I speak, but I can assure you that we are working diligently to move this discussion forward. “

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We also know how to act alone,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett noted Thusday. “The Iranians must understand that it is impossible to sit peacefully in Tehran and, from there, set the whole Middle East on fire. It’s finish.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Keywords: New, Foreign police, National security, Naftali Bennett, Israel, Iran, UN Security Council

Original author: Joel gehrke

Original location: “Don’t test us”: Iran threatens to react “decisively” to any Israeli strike