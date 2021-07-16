‘Don’t shut up, we have to talk’: kidnapped dissident’s son calls on Iran to release his father

Jamshid Sharmahd was arrested a year ago in Dubai (Courtesy of the family)

The son of an American-Iranian dissident kidnapped speak Iranian authorities and not seen in public for a year, called on the international community to speak out – saying he increasingly fears for the well-being of his ailing father.

Days after Iran was accused to plot to kidnap New York Citybased journalist Always Alinejad, and even while researching the use of a speedboat to get him away from Brooklyn, Jamshid Sharmahd’s son said it was essential to speak out about the plight of his father, who was arrested there has a year in a way that’s hardly less unlikely.

“I would just say, ‘Don’t be silent, we have to talk. This is definitely the time, ”said Shayan Sharmahdsaid, 33, who urged Iran to release his father.

“And this is not just about all people, but all governments and organizations. It affects everyone.

He said that was his father’s message as well.

“He said the only way to get rid of the regime was to educate the public, by exposing what it was doing, by retaliating with the same force that it fights.

His father, a 66-year-old software engineer who left Iran four decades ago and was a spokesperson for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government, was arrested in July 2020, apparently at a hotel near Dubai International Airport, United States. United Arab Emirates.

It is not known exactly what happened, but Mr. Sharmahdsaid’s cell phone tracking device showed him moving from Dubai to Al Ain town and then crossing the border to Oman. The last signal came from Sohar, a port on the coast of the Gulf of Oman.

A few days later, the Iranian authorities announced that they had seized Mr. Sharmahdsaid in “a complex operation”, and showed him blindfolded on public television, confessing to a terrorist attack on the Iranian city of Shiraz which has left 14 dead and more than 200 injured.

Mr. Sharmahd, who has German nationality but lives in California and was in Dubai on his way back from India on business, was the spokesperson for a group, the Assembly of the Kingdom of Iran, which advocates get rid of the Islamist movement that came to power in 1979. revolution. He wants to replace it with the monarchical system that existed before.

Amnesty International, which has shed light on Mr. Sharmahd’s case and said it fears for his life, said the group for which he was a spokesperson and produced weekly broadcasts had previously claimed responsibility for the explosions in Iran, directed against the government. . His family say he was never involved in any of the violence the authorities accused him of.

Unlike some Iranian opposition groups, the Assembly of the Kingdom of Iran was not considered a terrorist group by the United States. (In 1953, the United States and the United Kingdom installed a monarch, or Shah, and ousted the elected prime minister of Iran in a coup.)

Mr Sharmahd said it was not clear where his father was being held, the specific charges against him or if there was a date for a trial. He said his family feared for his father, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, because in 2019 authorities lured dissident Ruhollah Zam, 42, to Iraq, accused of “corruption on Earth” and executed in December. 2020.

The charge, for which no evidence has been presented, is said to be used in cases of alleged attempts to overthrow the government. Mr. Sharmahd, who is Parsi or Zoroastrian, called for the replacement of the government and accused it of abusing the Koran to abuse the Iranian people.

Mr Sharmahd said he was able to speak to his father about once every two months. Their last conversation was in May and lasted 15 minutes. He said his father looked reasonably well and seemed to be cooperating with the authorities.

He said the Iranian government assigned his father two lawyers, one of whom allegedly demanded $ 250,000 from the family. He said the second had previously represented Mr. Zam, the dissident who was hanged last year.

Mr Sharmahd said he believed the Iranian government was seeking to intimidate all dissidents.

“It looks a bit like desperation, like they’re stuck in a corner,” he said.

“The world is slowly realizing that the regime ruling the country – which the Iranian people don’t like – only intimidates everyone in the world.

Masih Alinejad has been a journalist for 20 years (Getty Images,)

Focus on Iran’s efforts to silence dissidents comes as the US government prepares to resume talks that would see the country join the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the nuclear deal Iranian, who saw the lifting of sanctions against Tehran in exchange for verifiable guarantees on its nuclear program.

The historic agreement was negotiated during the administration of Barack Obama. Donald Trump denounced him during his presidential candidacy and withdrew Washington in May 2018. He also reimposed severe economic and financial sanctions and launched a propaganda campaign aimed at leading to the collapse of the Iranian government.

In June, Iran held elections which saw former Tory chief justice Ebrahim Raisi win the presidency. Other members of the Iranian deal – Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union – have been in talks with Iran in an attempt to revive the deal, which was denounced by then Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

One factor that worries many parties is whether the United States will not step down again, with a change of president in the future.

“We want to make sure that what happened when Trump withdrew from the deal is not repeated by any other US president in the future,” Iranian deputy foreign minister told Al-Jazeera. Abbas Araqchi.

The family’s US lawyer, Jason Poblete, has claimed that Iran has been abducting people for four decades. He was doing it to get money, gain political influence and send a message, he claimed.

“They attempted to assassinate Mr. Sharmahd in 2009,” he said. “The Iranians have done it several times. “

The US State Department ordered The independents inquiries with the German government, given that Mr. Sharmahd was traveling on a German passport. There was no immediate response from the German Foreign Ministry or the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Karim Sadjadpour, an Iranian-American political analyst at the Carnegie Endowment, a Washington DC think tank, said he did not believe the plot to seize Ms. Alinejad, which authorities revealed this week, was related to the ongoing nuclear talks, given that its outbreak took place while Mr. Trump was president.

Rather, it was related to Iran’s “deep insecurity and lack of confidence” in its own confidence.

“I don’t think it will affect the efforts of the Biden administration to try to revive the nuclear deal,” he said. “But if a deal is made, it will be a harder sell, trying to justify giving the Iranian government tens of billions of dollars in sanctions relief as it actively tries to kidnap US citizens in Brooklyn, and potentially executing them. “

