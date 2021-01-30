World
Don’t repeat the ‘bad story’ of vaccine hoarding: WHO – Times of India
GENEVA: Facing Covid-19, rich countries must avoid repeating past mistakes in storing drugs and vaccines, World Health Organization said on Friday, warning that such behavior would only prolong the pandemic.
Head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus denounced the skirmish in rich countries to secure large quantities of various coronavirus vaccines when few doses have yet to reach the poorest countries.
“The pandemic has exposed and exploited the inequalities in our world,” he told reporters, warning that there was now “the real danger that the very tools that could help end the pandemic – vaccines – can exacerbate these same inequalities “.
“Vaccine nationalism could serve short-term political goals. But it is ultimately short-sighted and self-destructive,” he said.
WHO co-leads the COVAX facility, which works to procure vaccines and ensure doses are distributed fairly around the world.
The facility plans to start administering doses within a few weeks, and Tedros said the target was for vaccination of health workers and the elderly to be underway in all countries in the first 100 days of 2021.
WHO repeated ad nauseam that the only way to beat the pandemic and jump-start the global economy is to ensure that priority groups in every country are vaccinated.
Tedros urged the world to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, highlighting the HIV / AIDS crisis, where rich countries acquired life-saving drugs almost a decade before they became affordable in poorer countries.
He also highlighted the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009, when vaccines did not reach the poorest countries until after the epidemic was over.
“I don’t think it’s a good story. It’s a bad story,” he said.
The WHO chief warned that “if we stockpile vaccines, and if we don’t share them … there will be catastrophic moral failure.”
But in addition, he warned, “it burns the pandemic and … (will) slow down the global economic recovery.”
“Is that what we want? It’s our choice.”
WHO Emergency Director Michael Ryan said the battles between rich countries already rolling out vaccines were baffling, given that health workers and at-risk populations elsewhere are expected to have a long wait. in front of them.
“It looks like fighting for the cake, when they don’t even have access to the crumbs,” he said.
the European Commission On Friday, launched a program to monitor and, in some cases, ban exports of vaccines produced at EU factories, amid a row with British and Swedish drug giant AstraZeneca.
WHO has criticized this decision.
“This is a very worrying trend,” WHO Deputy Director-General Mariangela Simao told reporters.
She pointed out that in an interconnected world, any medicine or vaccine is made from materials from multiple countries.
“There is no point in a country at this point imposing export bans or export barriers that will not allow the free flow of the necessary ingredients that will make vaccines, diagnostics and other medicines available. all over the world, ”she said.
