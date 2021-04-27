Don’t let the digital divide become ‘the new face of inequality’: UN deputy chief

While technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain open up new frontiers of productivity and provide opportunities for people and companies, they come with many risks, she said, including exclusion.

“Almost half of the world’s population, 3.7 billion people, the majority of whom are women, and most of the developing world, are still offline,” Ms. Mohammed Told ambassadors, technology experts and representatives of civil society groups.

“Collectively, our task is to help design digital environments that can connect everyone with a positive future. That is why we need a joint effort, with the collaboration of national and local governments, the private sector, civil society, academia and multilateral organizations. ”

A fragmented digital space

Ms. Mohammed described areas of global cooperation, highlighting the key role of the UN in responding to what she called the growing fragmentation of the digital space.

“Geopolitical fault lines between the great powers are emerging, with technology being one of the main areas of tension and disagreement,” she said. At the same time, tech companies are responding in different ways to issues around privacy, data governance, and freedom of expression.

The situation is made worse by the deepening digital divide between developed and developing countries, she added, causing global discussions on digital issues to become less inclusive and less representative.

Need a “ global city hall ”

“Now more than ever, we need a global city hall to address these issues and harness the transformative potential of technology to create new jobs, boost financial inclusion, close the gender gap, spur a green recovery and rethink our cities, ”she said.

The UN deputy chief underscored the value of engagement, as achieving universal connectivity cannot be left solely to governments or individual tech companies.

She stressed that no country or company “should guide the course of our digital future”.

Development depends on connectivity

The General Assembly debate aimed to generate political commitments to address the widening digital divide as pandemic recovery efforts aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the end of the decade.

“In a world of unprecedented innovation, where loved ones are just a video call away, billions are struggling to access even the most basic elements of connectivity or to live without anything at all. Truly, for billions of people, the pace and scale of sustainable development depends on digital connectivity ”. mentionnedVolkan Bozkir, the president of the General Assembly.

He stressed that “the time has come to act” as a digital divide, which existed long before COVID-19[female[feminine, was only worsened by the crisis. However, recovery offers the possibility of real transformation.

“As I have said many times, we need to use the SDGs as a guide for our post-COVID recovery. This means ensuring that no one is left behind, that no one is left offline and that we apply a holistic, multi-stakeholder and intergenerational approach to our efforts, ”he said.

“This is especially important for the 1.8 billion young people around the world, who must be equipped with the skills and resources to thrive in an ever-changing, technology-driven future.”

Mr Bozkir called for strengthening the implementation of initiatives such as the United Nations Secretary-General’s roadmap for digital cooperation, launched last June. In addition to achieving universal connectivity, its eight goals include the protection of human rights in the digital age.