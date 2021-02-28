World
Don’t harass Riyadh, Saudi columnists tell Biden administration – Times of India
DUBAI: Saudi ArabiaSovereignty is a red line, Saudi columnists said on Sunday, stepping up rhetoric in defense of the crown prince Mohammed ben salman after US intelligence report implicated him in murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Prince Mohammed, de facto head of the US-allied Gulf Power Plant, has denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s 2018 murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The US administration On Friday, imposed sanctions on some of those involved, but spared the prince. Washington released an intelligence report saying the crown prince had approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi.
“America has no right to intimidate a strategic regional ally and it is not in its interest to allow national differences to harm its regional interests and those of its partners,” wrote Khaled al-Malik in the local newspaper Al Jazirah.
President Joe Biden’s decision to release the report retained by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, who had close ties to Prince Mohammed, leads Washington’s position to refocus on relations with the kingdom, on its record on rights human beings and on his lucrative arms purchases. .
Malik said Saudi Arabia, which relied on the United States for its defense, including during the first Gulf War and after the 2019 attacks on its massive oil infrastructure, could look to China and Russia for weapons.
“But the kingdom prefers America because of their historical and strategic ties and common goals,” he said, referring to Iran.
Biden, who ordered a review of Saudi arms sales, said his administration would make an announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Abdullah al-Otaibi, writing in the London-based Asharq al-Awsat, which is owned by Saudi Arabia, said the kingdom, Washington’s oldest Arab ally, was “not a banana republic to be shaken by the threat”.
The Saudi government has repeated previous claims that Khashoggi’s murder was a heinous crime committed by a group of thugs, for which a Saudi court jailed eight people last year.
“We want to strengthen deep-rooted ties (with the United States) but not at the expense of our sovereignty. Our judicial system and our decisions are a red line,” Fahim al-Hamid wrote in the Okaz newspaper.
Since the publication of the US report, many Saudis have flooded Twitter with the hashtag “We are all Mohammed bin Salman”.
Saudi Arabia’s highest religious authority issued a statement on Sunday dismissing the report as “false and unacceptable.” The kingdom’s morality police chief tweeted that it was a duty under Islam to defend the kingdom and its rulers.
Prince Mohammed, de facto head of the US-allied Gulf Power Plant, has denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s 2018 murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The US administration On Friday, imposed sanctions on some of those involved, but spared the prince. Washington released an intelligence report saying the crown prince had approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi.
“America has no right to intimidate a strategic regional ally and it is not in its interest to allow national differences to harm its regional interests and those of its partners,” wrote Khaled al-Malik in the local newspaper Al Jazirah.
President Joe Biden’s decision to release the report retained by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, who had close ties to Prince Mohammed, leads Washington’s position to refocus on relations with the kingdom, on its record on rights human beings and on his lucrative arms purchases. .
Malik said Saudi Arabia, which relied on the United States for its defense, including during the first Gulf War and after the 2019 attacks on its massive oil infrastructure, could look to China and Russia for weapons.
“But the kingdom prefers America because of their historical and strategic ties and common goals,” he said, referring to Iran.
Biden, who ordered a review of Saudi arms sales, said his administration would make an announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Abdullah al-Otaibi, writing in the London-based Asharq al-Awsat, which is owned by Saudi Arabia, said the kingdom, Washington’s oldest Arab ally, was “not a banana republic to be shaken by the threat”.
The Saudi government has repeated previous claims that Khashoggi’s murder was a heinous crime committed by a group of thugs, for which a Saudi court jailed eight people last year.
“We want to strengthen deep-rooted ties (with the United States) but not at the expense of our sovereignty. Our judicial system and our decisions are a red line,” Fahim al-Hamid wrote in the Okaz newspaper.
Since the publication of the US report, many Saudis have flooded Twitter with the hashtag “We are all Mohammed bin Salman”.
Saudi Arabia’s highest religious authority issued a statement on Sunday dismissing the report as “false and unacceptable.” The kingdom’s morality police chief tweeted that it was a duty under Islam to defend the kingdom and its rulers.
Source link