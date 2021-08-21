Donors send aid for Haiti earthquake, but for how long?
Urgent appeals for donations to help Haiti cope with last Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake began almost immediately: Charities reported a first wave of generosity for a poor country that has long depended on philanthropic aid .
But the longer-term prospects for securing the billions of dollars needed – not only to rebuild but also for major investments that could make Haitians less dependent on foreign aid – face a much more uncertain fate.
“A lot of people will be generous at the start, then the funding often ends,” said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, a Washington group that works with non-governmental organizations and others on how best to help in such emergencies.
“There could be funding for the immediate phase of the rescue,” Ms. McIlreavy said. “The challenge is whether there is funding for the recovery phase. This is the biggest concern.
The earthquake struck just as the world faces a cacophony of humanitarian crises – desperate Afghans seeking to escape the triumphant Taliban, a possible famine in Ethiopia and other African countries, long-term conflict in Africa. Middle East – all against the backdrop of the global Coronavirus pandemic crisis.
Competing demands for humanitarian funding could slow aid to Haiti, which lacks a state safety net and is heavily dependent on other governments – notably the United States – as well as the United Nations and international aid groups . About 3,000 non-governmental organizations operate in Haiti, which has sometimes been dubbed the Republic of NGOs.
Add to that the political convulsions in Haiti since the still unsolved assassination last month of President Jovenel Moïse, as well as the impoverished Caribbean country’s own history of stolen, misused or missing aid.
Huge questions remain as to how much of the roughly $ 13 billion spent after the 2010 earthquake – one of the deadliest and most destructive of modern times – actually benefited the victims of this disaster.
“Much of the money that was sent was not well spent,” said Jake johnston, a senior research associate at the Center for Economic and Political Research, who has written extensively on Haiti.
And many aid groups currently operating in Haiti or planning to send aid have serious security concerns. Organized gangs control the land routes leading to the quake area from Port-au-Prince, the capital, about 80 miles to the east. Kidnapping for ransom is a constant concern.
A few days after the earthquake, two Haitian doctors treating the victims who had been airlifted to the capital were removed, including one of the few orthopedic surgeons in the country.
Janti Soeripto, CEO of Save the Children US, which has long operated in Haiti, said she saw “a decent response” from donors to the group’s initial plea for help via social media and mail electronic, which was sent the morning the earthquake struck.
At the same time, she said, the organization, which is no stranger to its operations in dangerous locations, is aware of the security risks associated with delivering aid to Haiti.
“Of course we are concerned, of course we do risk assessments,” she said. “Staff safety is our priority. “
Other groups, as well as the US Agency for International Development, which is helping coordinate the response to the earthquake, said protecting the safety of their people on the ground was part of the planning.
“Our top priority is to bring aid to those in need,” said Sarah Charles, deputy administrator of the USAID office for humanitarian affairs, and “to scale up aid safely.”
Despite these efforts, testimonies on the ground in Les Cayes, a main entry point for aid, suggest that deliveries remain uneven and sporadic, with fighting erupting among Haitians desperate for food. Some convoys of relief trucks were looted, including at least two trucks in front of a police station.
When Michel Martelly, a former president, went to a hospital in Cayes on Friday, his supporters fought over the money distributed by his bodyguards when he left.
The slow delivery of emergency aid has shocked international charities, which partly attribute the delays to earthquake damage and the effects of Tropical Storm Grace. And Les Cayes airport, some argue, is not designed to handle huge cargo shipments.
“The logistical challenges alone are just Herculean,” said Christy Delafield, spokesperson for Mercy Corps, a leading charity that provides thousands of hygiene kits and shelters. “Landslides, landslides, mudslides. “
She also expressed some concern that Haiti’s hardship may soon become a footnote in the litany of current international disasters, most of which are man-made.
“Honestly, I think it’s worrying,” Ms. Delafield said. “Thirty years ago, around 80% of humanitarian aid was spent on natural disasters like this one. Today it is completely reversed.
The assassination of the Haitian president
Humanitarian officials, led by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, sought to make it clear that the world would never turn its back on Haiti.
“We will be by your side and support you every step of the way out of this crisis,” said Mr. Guterres. said in a message to Haitians.
However, these comments are not necessarily reassuring in Haiti, where the United Nations has a mixed record. Many Haitians are embittered by the organization’s role in a cholera outbreak after the 2010 earthquake, which was attributed to poor sanitation by UN peacekeepers.
So far, most of the aid has gone to basic survival needs: medical supplies, food, water, tarpaulins and tents. Detailed assessments of what is needed to rebuild the thousands of collapsed houses and other structures – including many of the area’s schools and churches – are not expected to happen for weeks, experts said.
The enormity of the earthquake damage pales in comparison to the one that hit densely populated Port-au-Prince in 2010, flattening much of the city. About 250,000 people were killed.
But many charities remain haunted by aid issues after the 2010 earthquake, particularly the lack of coordination among providers and the desire of many well-meaning Americans and others to help without realizing the help they needed the most. Little long-term investment has been made in new sanitation systems and other infrastructure needs. Many survivors left their homes and moved to makeshift tent cities because that was the only way to qualify for benefits.
“You cannot do a humanitarian response and ignore the underlying long-term problems in the country,” Ms. McIlreavy said.
Jonathan M. Katz, an author and former Associated Press correspondent who covered the 2010 earthquake, wrote in a book that the response illustrated Haiti’s entrenched cycle of dependency.
“Donations for immediate help will bring medics and rescuers when people are still stuck under concrete, stranded by flood waters or fleeing the firestorm,” he wrote in the book “The Big Truck. who passed: How the world Came to Save Haiti and Left Behind a Disaster.
While this is important, he wrote, it is “the time between emergencies when the heaviest lifting needs to be done.”
