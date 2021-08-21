Donors send aid for Haiti earthquake, but for how long?

Urgent appeals for donations to help Haiti cope with last Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake began almost immediately: Charities reported a first wave of generosity for a poor country that has long depended on philanthropic aid .

But the longer-term prospects for securing the billions of dollars needed – not only to rebuild but also for major investments that could make Haitians less dependent on foreign aid – face a much more uncertain fate.

“A lot of people will be generous at the start, then the funding often ends,” said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, a Washington group that works with non-governmental organizations and others on how best to help in such emergencies.