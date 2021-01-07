World
Donald Trump’s words directly led to violence, says UK’s Priti Patel – Times of India
LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel Thursday condemned the “horrific” scenes of riots on Capitol Hill in Washington DC and blamed US President Donald Asset for the violence which left four dead in clashes between demonstrators and the American police.
The senior cabinet minister told the BBC it was the words of the outgoing president that fueled the violence and accused Trump of doing nothing to ‘defuse this’.
“His comments have directly led to the violence, and so far he has not condemned this violence and that is completely false,” Patel said.
“He basically made a number of comments yesterday that helped fuel this violence and he actually did nothing to defuse the fact that everything we have seen is completely unacceptable,” she said.
Hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday – where lawmakers were meeting to confirm Biden’s election victory – and staged an occupation of the building in Washington DC after making multiple allegations of voter fraud. The two bedrooms Congress were forced to take a break, as protesters clashed with police and tear gas was released.
A White House spokesperson on Thursday released a statement on Twitter saying there will be an “orderly transition” to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, whose November 2020 election victory has since been won by lawmakers Americans.
“Shameful scenes in the US Congress. The United States is a supporter of democracy in the world and it is now vital that there is a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” Prime Minister said Boris Johnson said in a Twitter statement.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said there was “no justification for these violent attempts to defeat the legal and proper transition of power”.
The condemnation of the scenes in the US capital was interdisciplinary in the UK, with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer saying it was a “direct attack on democracy”, while Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the events “totally horrifying “.
A friend of President Trump and leader of the Brexit Party who has now turned into Reform UK, Nigel Farage, also tweeted: “Storming Capitol Hill is a mistake. The protesters must go.”
