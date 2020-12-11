Donald Trump’s recent wave of politics complicates Joe Biden’s transition to power

Donald Trump’s administration has made numerous political announcements since his defeat in the November 3 election – BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

The waiting bin Joe biden on the Resolute desk in the Oval Office when he takes the presidency of the United States on January 20 is already unmistakably high.

We’re tackling the most devastating pandemic in a century, repairing an economy with unemployment levels rivaling the Great Depression and trying to correct broad structural issues like racial tensions in America and climate change.

Yet in recent weeks, another challenge has been added: to land the policy changes that Donald trumpThe forceful administration forced him to pass before the door closed on his presidency.

The last example is changes to asylum rules. The move, which significantly tightens the definition of “persecution” that asylum seekers must prove in order to obtain refuge in America, matches the strong position the president has taken for years.

There were other late policy changes. Mr Trump, largely avoiding the cameras as he is smart about the election defeat and refuses to concede the race, announced a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq.

He owns pardoned an ally. He is said to have discussed further sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program. His administration has also scheduled no more federal executions.

Mr. Trump appears to be aiming for “ victories ” that he can boast to supporters. Many fall into the political priorities he has long named: ending foreign wars “forever”; attack Iran over its nuclear ambitions; be tough on crime.

It has not gone unnoticed that the president does not appear ready to give up his political career after leaving office. There is lingering speculation, not opposed by Mr. Trump, that he will run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Even if he doesn’t, Mr. Trump would set up a “ political action committee ” and some of the more than $ 200 million raised after the election for Republican attempts to challenge the result will help finance his next business.

A wave of belated political achievements on the exit path that can be held in the air for supporters has political advantages for Mr. Trump, regardless of which route he takes next.

The story continues

But that, like much of Mr. Trump’s approach to the presidency, shatters the precedent.

Defeated US presidents normally do their utmost to ensure that the policies of the “lame duck” period between the November election and the handover in January do not contradict their successor’s plans.

Barack Obama recounts in his new memoirs how George W. Bush, his presidential predecessor, took steps he wanted to take to counter the 2008 financial crash during the transition after the Obama team seeking their approval.

Mr. Trump does the opposite. He is taking controversial political measures – such as asylum – that Mr Biden would almost certainly not adopt if he was in office.

The approach puts Mr. Biden at an impasse. Many of the measures are theoretically reversible – Mr. Trump is not effecting the changes through Congress but with powers held by his administration, which Mr. Biden will also exercise.

But these are headaches of time and politics. Mr Biden said he will focus his energies in the first 100 days on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and deploying vaccines. Putting out new fires takes the attention he may not have in store.

Every reversal of a Trump policy will also include political calculations. The relaxation of these new asylum rules opens Mr Biden to accusations of weakness at the border – a common Republican line of attack.

Attempts to disentangle America from its trade war with China, another area Mr. Trump would consider escalating before he leaves office, will also be politically perilous, given the hardening of feelings in Washington towards Beijing.

Mr. Trump’s late wave of political action is just another sign that he feels no imperative to facilitate his successor’s entry to power.