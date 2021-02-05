World
Donald Trump, threatened with deportation, resigns from the Screen Actors Guild | World News – Times of India
NEW YORK: Donald Asset resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the Capitol riot in January.
In a letter dated Thursday to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said he was resigning from the union he had been a member of since 1989.
“ I no longer wish to be associated with your union, ” Trump wrote in a letter shared by the Actor’s Guild. “ As such, this letter is intended to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You didn’t do anything for me. ”
The guild responded with a brief statement: “ Thank you. ”
Last month, the SAG-AFTRA board voted that there was probable cause Trump had violated his membership guidelines due to his role in the Capitol seat on January 6. Trump, the guild said, had supported “ a reckless campaign of disinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are members of SAG-AFTRA. ”
Trump’s case was to be assessed by a discipline committee. In his letter, the former president said he had no interest in such a hearing. “ Who cares? He wrote.
“ Although I am not familiar with your work, I take great pride in my work on films such as ‘Home Alone 2’, ‘Zoolander’ and ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’; and TV shows such as “ The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, ” “ Saturday Night Live, ” and, of course, one of the most successful shows in TV history, “ The Apprentice ” – to name a few! Trump wrote.
“ I have also been a great help to the cable TV industry (which would be a dying platform with little time before I got involved in politics) and created thousands of jobs in networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others. others, ” Trump continued.
On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for their annual awards.
Loss of guild membership does not disqualify anyone from playing. But most major productions respect union contracts and only hire union actors.
In a letter dated Thursday to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said he was resigning from the union he had been a member of since 1989.
“ I no longer wish to be associated with your union, ” Trump wrote in a letter shared by the Actor’s Guild. “ As such, this letter is intended to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You didn’t do anything for me. ”
The guild responded with a brief statement: “ Thank you. ”
Last month, the SAG-AFTRA board voted that there was probable cause Trump had violated his membership guidelines due to his role in the Capitol seat on January 6. Trump, the guild said, had supported “ a reckless campaign of disinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are members of SAG-AFTRA. ”
Trump’s case was to be assessed by a discipline committee. In his letter, the former president said he had no interest in such a hearing. “ Who cares? He wrote.
“ Although I am not familiar with your work, I take great pride in my work on films such as ‘Home Alone 2’, ‘Zoolander’ and ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’; and TV shows such as “ The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, ” “ Saturday Night Live, ” and, of course, one of the most successful shows in TV history, “ The Apprentice ” – to name a few! Trump wrote.
“ I have also been a great help to the cable TV industry (which would be a dying platform with little time before I got involved in politics) and created thousands of jobs in networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others. others, ” Trump continued.
On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for their annual awards.
Loss of guild membership does not disqualify anyone from playing. But most major productions respect union contracts and only hire union actors.
Source link