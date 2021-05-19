Donald Trump says New York criminal investigation is ‘desperate search for a crime’ – Times of India

Former President Donald Trump attacked the New York state attorney general on Wednesday for launching a criminal investigation into his family business. AP Photo

Former President Donald Asset wednesday attacked new York state attorney general for launching a criminal investigation into his family business, claiming he was “unfairly attacked and mistreated”.

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that desperately seeks a crime,” Trump said in a statement, adding that “we will overcome” any attempt at prosecution.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which investigated whether the New York office Trump organization Falsely reported real estate values ​​to secure loans and gain economic and tax benefits, said Tuesday its investigation was no longer purely civil.

“We are currently actively investigating the Trump organization criminally, with the Manhattan district attorney,” or Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for James, said in a statement, using the abbreviation for “district attorney.”

Trump on Wednesday criticized the investigation as being politically motivated.

“The New York attorney general literally campaigned to sue Donald trump before she even knew anything about me, “the former Republican president said. James is a Democrat.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has been investigating Trump’s business dealings before the presidency for more than two years.

Vance’s office said in court documents it was investigating “potentially widespread and prolonged criminal conduct” within the Trump organization, including tax and insurance evasion and the falsification of business records.