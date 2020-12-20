World
Donald Trump plays down Russia in opening comments on hacking campaign – Times of India
WASHINGTON: at odds with its secretary of state and other senior officials, the president Donald trump suggested without evidence that China – not Russia – could be the originator cyber espionage operation against the United States and tried to minimize its impact.
In his opening comments on the breach, Trump mocked the focus on the Kremlin and downplayed intrusions, which the national cybersecurity agency said posed a “serious” risk to the government and private networks. .
“Cyber Hack is much more important in the Fake News Media than it is in reality. I have been fully informed and everything is well under control,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. He also claimed that the media were “petrified” to “discuss the possibility that it is China (it is possible!)”.
There is no evidence to suggest that this is the case. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday evening that Russia was “quite clearly” behind the operation against the United States.
“It was a very important effort and I think it is the case that now we can say quite clearly that it was the Russians who engaged in this activity,” Pompeo said in the interview with the host of Mark Levin radio talk show.
Officials at the White House was ready to issue a statement Friday afternoon accusing Russia of being “the main actor” in the hack, but was told at the last minute to pull out, according to a US official familiar with the conversations that took place. expressed on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
It is not known if Pompeo received this message prior to his interview, but officials are now scrambling to figure out how to reconcile the disparate accounts. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the statement or the basis for Trump’s claims. State Department also did not answer questions about Pompeo’s remarks.
Throughout his presidency, Trump has refused to blame Russia for well-documented hostilities, including meddling in the 2016 election to help it get elected. He blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for Russia’s annexation of Crimea, endorsed Russia’s return to the G-7 group of countries and never blamed the country for allegedly putting bonuses on American soldiers in Afghanistan.
Pompeo in the interview said the government was still “unpacking” the cyber espionage operation and part of it would likely remain closed.
“But suffice it to say that there has been a significant effort to use third-party software to essentially embed code into U.S. government systems and it now appears that private business and corporate and government systems in the United States. whole world are also appearing, ”he said. .
Although Pompeo was the first Trump administration official to publicly blame Russia for the intrusion, cybersecurity experts and other U.S. officials have made it clear over the past week that the operation appears to be the work of Russia. There has been no credible suggestion that any other country – including China – is responsible.
Congressional Democrats who received confidential information also publicly claimed that Russia, which in 2014 hacked the State Department and intervened by hacking in the 2016 presidential election, was behind it.
It’s unclear exactly what the hackers were looking for, but experts say it could include nuclear secrets, plans for advanced weaponry, research related to the Covid-19 vaccine, and information for files on government leaders. and industry.
Russia said it had “nothing to do” with piracy.
While Trump downplayed the impact of the hacks, the cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency said it was compromising federal agencies as well as “critical infrastructure.” Homeland Security, the agency’s parent department, defines such infrastructure as any asset “vital” to the United States or its economy, a broad category that could include power plants and financial institutions.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity on Thursday to discuss a case under investigation, described the hack as serious and extremely damaging.
“Looks like this is the worst case of hacking in American history,” the official said. “They got into everything.”
Trump had been silent on the hacks until Saturday.
Deputy White House Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern On Friday, declined to discuss the matter, but told reporters that National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien occasionally led several daily meetings with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and intelligence agencies, looking for ways to mitigate piracy.
“Rest assured that we have the best and the brightest working hard every day,” he said.
Democratic leaders of four House committees that gave administration-classified hack briefings complained that they “ended up with more questions than answers.”
“Administration officials were unwilling to share the full extent of the violation and the identity of the victims,” they said.
Pompeo, in Levin’s interview, said Russia was on the list of “people who want to undermine our way of life, our republic, our basic democratic principles. You see the news of the day regarding their efforts in cyberspace. We’ve seen this for a very long time, using asymmetric capabilities to try to put themselves in a place where they can impose costs on the United States. ”
What makes this hacking campaign so extraordinary is its scale: 18,000 organizations were infected from March to June with malicious code that relied on popular network management software from a company in Austin, USA. Texas, called SolarWinds.
It will take months to expel the elite hackers from the US government networks they have been quietly exploring since March.
Experts say there are simply not enough skilled threat hunting teams to properly identify all government and private sector systems that may have been hacked. FireEye, the cybersecurity company which discovered the intrusion into American agencies and which was among the victims, has already identified dozens of victims. It’s the race to identify more.
Many federal officials – and others in the private sector – must assume that unclassified networks are rife with spies. Agencies will be more inclined to conduct sensitive government activities on Signal, WhatsApp and other encrypted smartphone applications.
If the hackers are indeed from the Russian foreign intelligence agency SVR, as experts believe, their resistance may be stubborn.
The only way to make sure a network is clean is to “burn it down and rebuild it,” said Bruce Schneier, a leading security expert and Harvard Fellow.
Florida became the first state to admit being the victim of a SolarWinds hack. Officials told The Associated Press that hackers apparently infiltrated the state’s health care administration agency and others.
SolarWinds’ clients include most of the Fortune 500 companies, and its US government clients are rich in generals and spies.
