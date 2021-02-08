World
Donald Trump: Immigrants and Activists Fear Joe Biden Will Break Donald Trump’s Barriers | World News – Times of India
HOUSTON: For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration attempted to deport the mother and daughter to El Salvador. The Biden administration can finish the job.
They are being held in a family detention center in Dilley, Texas, but have repeatedly been on the verge of deportation. On the Friday before Christmas, the two were driven to San Antonio airport and boarded a plane, to be removed when lawyers working for immigrant advocacy groups filed new appeals.
“I first have faith in God and in the new president who has taken office, that he will give us a chance,” said the mother, nicknamed “Barbi”.
She left two other children in El Salvador and asked not to reveal her real name so as not to attract the attention of criminal gangs.
Barbi’s daughter was 8 when they crossed the US border in August 2019 and will be 10 in a few weeks. “It wasn’t easy,” she says.
It’s unlikely to get any easier anytime soon.
President Joe biden rushed to send in the most ambitious overhaul of the country’s immigration system in a generation Congress and signed nine executive actions to overturn some of his predecessor’s toughest measures to fortify the US-Mexico border.
But a Texas federal court has suspended its 100-day moratorium on deportations, and the immigration bill is likely to be watered down as lawmakers grapple with a major coronavirus pandemic bill as well. that a second impeachment trial of the former president. Donald trump.
Even if Biden gets most of what he wants when it comes to immigration, fully implementing the kind of sweeping changes he has promised will take weeks, months, if not years.
This means, at least for now, that there will likely be more overlap between Biden’s and Trump’s immigration policies than many activists who supported the Democrat’s successful campaign had hoped.
“It is important that we adopt policies that are not only transformative, inclusive and permanent, but also policies that do not increase the growth of eviction,” said Genesis Renteria, Director of Programs for Member Services and the engagement at Living United for Change in Arizona, which helped mobilize Democratic voters in a battleground state critical to Biden’s victory.
Federal law allows immigrants facing credible threats of persecution or violence in their home country to seek asylum in the United States. Biden ordered a review of Trump’s policies that sent people from Central America, Cuba and other countries to Mexico while their cases were processed – often forcing them to settle in makeshift tent camps in a few steps from American soil.
He also formed a task force to reunite immigrant children separated from their parents and halted federal funding to expand the walls along the US-Mexico border.
On Saturday, the Biden administration began withdrawing from agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that limited the ability of people to seek asylum in the United States.
But those orders probably won’t help Barbi and her daughter. They applied for asylum, but were refused due to a Trump administration rule prohibiting such protections from people crossing other countries to reach the US border. This measure has since been overturned by the court.
Still, Barbi and her daughter, like others detained for months at Dilley, could be expelled from the country at any time.
Supporters who initially praised Biden for championing immigration reform now fear that enough is not being done.
Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union‘s Immigrants’ Rights Project, called it “disturbing” that Biden’s efforts “do not include immediate action to overturn and further untangle the illegal and inhumane policies that this administration has inherited – and now owns” .
Biden administration officials pleaded for more time, saying Trump’s policies were too broad to be overturned overnight. But simply returning to pre-Trump practices – if Biden is able to achieve it – will not be enough for many activists.
President Barack obama has been dubbed “the chief expeller” for deporting a record number of immigrants during his eight years in office.
His administration also built the detention center where Barbi is being held, as well as a similar facility in the equally rural town of Karnes City, Texas, 95 miles east.
Biden has banned private prisons, but his order does not apply to dungeons like those in Dilley or Karnes City.
Far from advocating their closure before, Biden as Vice President Biden flew to Guatemala in a wave of unaccompanied minors in 2014 heading for the US border and personally warned his country would increase the detention of families.
Another policy left untouched by Biden dates back to March, when Vice President Mike Pence ordered the implementation of emergency health measures aimed at effectively preventing immigrants from entering the United States or enforcing their early withdrawal. from the United States to prevent the spread of the virus.
Those restrictions have remained despite pending asylum claims and little evidence that border seals would curb the pandemic – and 183,000 immigrants have been deported from the United States under their responsibility since October 1.
A White House spokesman said the goal was to bring the entire US asylum process back to pre-Trump normal “as far as possible” but noted that “we are living on the edge of the pandemic” .
Kennji Kizuka, senior researcher and policy analyst for refugee protection at Human Rights First, said: “With people in danger, the United States has a legal obligation not to return them to a place where they would be at risk of harm. be persecuted, tortured or others. . ”
“It’s not something you can defer because it doesn’t suit your political plan,” Kizuka said.
Biden’s promises to make quick improvements had raised hopes that are now fading along the border. The day before his inauguration on Jan.20, immigrants staged a protest in the Mexican town of Nogales that ended with leading an Arizona border crossing and asking to be treated for US asylum.
A customs and border protection officer said no, but added: “Try again tomorrow”.
They returned the next day – but nothing had changed.
