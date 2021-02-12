World
Donald Trump: Former US President Trump was sicker than expected with Covid-19 | World News – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Donald Asset was sicker with Covid-19 in October than publicly acknowledged at the time, with blood oxygen levels extremely depressed at one point and a lung problem associated with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, according to four people familiar with his condition.
His prognosis became so worrisome before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that officials felt he should be put on a ventilator, said two of those familiar with his condition.
People close to Trump’s health have said he has pulmonary infiltrates, which occur when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluids or bacteria. Their presence, especially when a patient has other symptoms, can be a sign of an acute case of the disease. They can be easily spotted on an x-ray or scan, when parts of the lungs appear cloudy or white.
Trump’s blood oxygen level alone was of great concern, plunging into the ’80s, according to people familiar with his assessment. The disease is considered serious when the level of oxygen in the blood drops to 90 degrees.
Trump has previously been reported to have trouble breathing and a fever on October 2, the day he was taken to hospital, and the types of treatment he received indicated his condition was serious. But new details about his condition and the efforts at the White House to give him special access to an unapproved drug to fight the virus are helping flesh out one of the most terrible episodes of Trump’s presidency.
The new revelations about Trump’s fight against the virus also underscore the limited and sometimes misleading nature of the information leaked at the time about his condition.
The former president resisted being taken from the White House to Walter Reed, relenting when aides told him he could go on his own, or risk waiting until the U.S. Secret Service was forced to lead him if he became more ill, two familiar people. with the events said.
While Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed’s, his medical team sought to downplay the gravity of the situation, saying it was on the rise. At 74 and overweight, he was at risk for serious illness and was prescribed aggressive treatment. He left the hospital after three days during which he at one point organized a brief ride in his armored sport utility vehicle to greet the crowd of supporters outside the building.
A person close to the former president has denied being seriously ill, echoing comments Trump himself made after his illness.
There are still unanswered questions as to whether Trump was already sick with Covid-19 when he took part in a presidential debate on September 29, just two days before the public announcement that he had been diagnosed with the disease. and three days before the deterioration of his forced condition. him to go to Walter Reed.
Trump’s doctor, Dr Sean Conley, has repeatedly downplayed concerns about Trump’s condition during his illness. During a briefing, Conley said Trump was receiving x-rays and CT scans. But when asked if there were any signs of pneumonia or tissue damage, he only replied that there were “expected results, but nothing clinically serious”.
Conley also told reporters that while Trump’s oxygen level had dropped to 93%, it had never dropped to the “80s lows.”
Trump was struggling to breathe in the White House. He was twice given oxygen before being taken to Walter Reed, as Conley acknowledged after being reported by The New York Times.
While still in the White House, Trump received a drug developed by biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The mixture of antibodies – little available at the time – helps people infected with the virus fight it off.
After Trump’s hospitalization, he began a regimen for a steroid, dexamethasone, which is generally only recommended for Covid-19 patients who have severe or critical forms of the disease, often those in need of mechanical ventilation or supplemental oxygen.
And he received a five-day course of remdesivir, an antiviral drug. Medical experts at the time believed his drug treatment was a clear signal of significant lung problems related to his lungs.
In press conferences outside the hospital over the weekend, Conley offered data that made it appear that his patient was recovering quickly. He noted that Trump did well on a spirometry test, which measures lung capacity. “He’s at the max,” Conley said. “He is doing very well.”
Medical experts say a spirometry test makes virtually no sense with Covid-19 patients.
When Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, attempted to surreptitiously tell reporters the situation was more dire, Trump erupted in anger, according to people who spoke to him.
On Sunday, October 4, Conley admitted that he had given an optimistic version of Trump’s condition.
“I was trying to reflect the optimistic attitude of the team, of the president, of his progress towards the disease,” he said. “I didn’t want to give out any information that might point the course of the disease in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it turned out that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true.
Trump’s medical team said that Friday he had a “high fever” and his oxygen level had plummeted, forcing him to be given oxygen. Trump’s oxygen level dropped again on Saturday.
Trump still appeared to be battling the disease when he returned to the White House, where he stationed himself on a balcony in a choreographed scene, tearing off his mask and waving to his helicopter. Doctors at the time noted how Trump used the muscles in his neck to help him breathe in these times, a classic sign that someone’s lungs are not absorbing enough oxygen.
On the night of her diagnosis, Oct. 1, White House officials rushed to get the Regeneron antibody – not at this point cleared by Food and drug administration for treatment – to Trump.
Senior White House attorneys’ attorney Patrick Philbin called Dr Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the FDA at the time, to discuss how the agency could approve the drug for use. for two senior administration officials he did not want to identify, according to a person who heard of the call.
Philbin was exploring how the president could quickly access the drug through normal FDA procedures. Regeneron had previously approved the use of the doses, Philbin told Hahn.
Hahn and other FDA officials, including Dr Patrizia Cavazzoni, the federal drug regulator, worked to clear the drug through a standard process known as an emergency investigational new drug request. , often used for very ill patients who are willing to take more experimental medicine. tested in clinical trials. The agency examines the medical histories of these patients to determine if there could be serious risks in taking treatment.
Regeneron shipped a dose package that included extras, “for administrative issues,” a company spokeswoman said.
The extras were never returned. Conley at one point told his associates that they were sitting in a refrigerator in the White House doctor’s office.
It was only in the days following the approval of the request that White House officials admitted the doses were for Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, who also tested positive for Covid. -19 but refused the drug, which is infused intravenously for about an hour. The person close to the former president also denied that Melania Trump had refused the drug.
At that time, like other people close to Donald trump started to get sick, her son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner offered to make it easier for them to get Regeneron treatment, two people familiar with the discussions said. A Kushner’s aide disputed that he had made such an offer at the time.
In the weeks following his hospitalization, Trump was convinced that the Regeneron treatment had saved his life, telling assistants, “I am proof that it works.
This line has become a common joke among senior health officials, who wondered if anyone was going to tell Trump that it was in fact a failed clinical trial result for Regeneron, since the goal is to prevent the people to be hospitalized after receiving it, said a former senior administration official.
His prognosis became so worrisome before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that officials felt he should be put on a ventilator, said two of those familiar with his condition.
People close to Trump’s health have said he has pulmonary infiltrates, which occur when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluids or bacteria. Their presence, especially when a patient has other symptoms, can be a sign of an acute case of the disease. They can be easily spotted on an x-ray or scan, when parts of the lungs appear cloudy or white.
Trump’s blood oxygen level alone was of great concern, plunging into the ’80s, according to people familiar with his assessment. The disease is considered serious when the level of oxygen in the blood drops to 90 degrees.
Trump has previously been reported to have trouble breathing and a fever on October 2, the day he was taken to hospital, and the types of treatment he received indicated his condition was serious. But new details about his condition and the efforts at the White House to give him special access to an unapproved drug to fight the virus are helping flesh out one of the most terrible episodes of Trump’s presidency.
The new revelations about Trump’s fight against the virus also underscore the limited and sometimes misleading nature of the information leaked at the time about his condition.
The former president resisted being taken from the White House to Walter Reed, relenting when aides told him he could go on his own, or risk waiting until the U.S. Secret Service was forced to lead him if he became more ill, two familiar people. with the events said.
While Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed’s, his medical team sought to downplay the gravity of the situation, saying it was on the rise. At 74 and overweight, he was at risk for serious illness and was prescribed aggressive treatment. He left the hospital after three days during which he at one point organized a brief ride in his armored sport utility vehicle to greet the crowd of supporters outside the building.
A person close to the former president has denied being seriously ill, echoing comments Trump himself made after his illness.
There are still unanswered questions as to whether Trump was already sick with Covid-19 when he took part in a presidential debate on September 29, just two days before the public announcement that he had been diagnosed with the disease. and three days before the deterioration of his forced condition. him to go to Walter Reed.
Trump’s doctor, Dr Sean Conley, has repeatedly downplayed concerns about Trump’s condition during his illness. During a briefing, Conley said Trump was receiving x-rays and CT scans. But when asked if there were any signs of pneumonia or tissue damage, he only replied that there were “expected results, but nothing clinically serious”.
Conley also told reporters that while Trump’s oxygen level had dropped to 93%, it had never dropped to the “80s lows.”
Trump was struggling to breathe in the White House. He was twice given oxygen before being taken to Walter Reed, as Conley acknowledged after being reported by The New York Times.
While still in the White House, Trump received a drug developed by biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The mixture of antibodies – little available at the time – helps people infected with the virus fight it off.
After Trump’s hospitalization, he began a regimen for a steroid, dexamethasone, which is generally only recommended for Covid-19 patients who have severe or critical forms of the disease, often those in need of mechanical ventilation or supplemental oxygen.
And he received a five-day course of remdesivir, an antiviral drug. Medical experts at the time believed his drug treatment was a clear signal of significant lung problems related to his lungs.
In press conferences outside the hospital over the weekend, Conley offered data that made it appear that his patient was recovering quickly. He noted that Trump did well on a spirometry test, which measures lung capacity. “He’s at the max,” Conley said. “He is doing very well.”
Medical experts say a spirometry test makes virtually no sense with Covid-19 patients.
When Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, attempted to surreptitiously tell reporters the situation was more dire, Trump erupted in anger, according to people who spoke to him.
On Sunday, October 4, Conley admitted that he had given an optimistic version of Trump’s condition.
“I was trying to reflect the optimistic attitude of the team, of the president, of his progress towards the disease,” he said. “I didn’t want to give out any information that might point the course of the disease in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it turned out that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true.
Trump’s medical team said that Friday he had a “high fever” and his oxygen level had plummeted, forcing him to be given oxygen. Trump’s oxygen level dropped again on Saturday.
Trump still appeared to be battling the disease when he returned to the White House, where he stationed himself on a balcony in a choreographed scene, tearing off his mask and waving to his helicopter. Doctors at the time noted how Trump used the muscles in his neck to help him breathe in these times, a classic sign that someone’s lungs are not absorbing enough oxygen.
On the night of her diagnosis, Oct. 1, White House officials rushed to get the Regeneron antibody – not at this point cleared by Food and drug administration for treatment – to Trump.
Senior White House attorneys’ attorney Patrick Philbin called Dr Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the FDA at the time, to discuss how the agency could approve the drug for use. for two senior administration officials he did not want to identify, according to a person who heard of the call.
Philbin was exploring how the president could quickly access the drug through normal FDA procedures. Regeneron had previously approved the use of the doses, Philbin told Hahn.
Hahn and other FDA officials, including Dr Patrizia Cavazzoni, the federal drug regulator, worked to clear the drug through a standard process known as an emergency investigational new drug request. , often used for very ill patients who are willing to take more experimental medicine. tested in clinical trials. The agency examines the medical histories of these patients to determine if there could be serious risks in taking treatment.
Regeneron shipped a dose package that included extras, “for administrative issues,” a company spokeswoman said.
The extras were never returned. Conley at one point told his associates that they were sitting in a refrigerator in the White House doctor’s office.
It was only in the days following the approval of the request that White House officials admitted the doses were for Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, who also tested positive for Covid. -19 but refused the drug, which is infused intravenously for about an hour. The person close to the former president also denied that Melania Trump had refused the drug.
At that time, like other people close to Donald trump started to get sick, her son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner offered to make it easier for them to get Regeneron treatment, two people familiar with the discussions said. A Kushner’s aide disputed that he had made such an offer at the time.
In the weeks following his hospitalization, Trump was convinced that the Regeneron treatment had saved his life, telling assistants, “I am proof that it works.
This line has become a common joke among senior health officials, who wondered if anyone was going to tell Trump that it was in fact a failed clinical trial result for Regeneron, since the goal is to prevent the people to be hospitalized after receiving it, said a former senior administration official.
Source link