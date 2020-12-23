Dominion worker sues Trump campaign, conservative media

NEW YORK (AP) – An electoral systems worker pressured into hiding by death threats has filed a defamation suit against the campaign of President Donald Trump, two of his lawyers, and conservative figures and media.

Eric Coomer, director of security at Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems, said he wanted his life back after being named on trumped-up charges as a key player in “rigging” the election of President-elect Joe Biden. There is no indication that the election was rigged.

His lawsuit, filed in Denver County, Colorado District Court on Tuesday, names the Trump campaign, lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, conservative columnist Michelle Malkin, Gateway Pundit website, Colorado conservative activist Joseph Oltmann and the conservative media Newsmax and One America News Network.

“I’ve been put in the public spotlight by people with political and financial agendas, but deep down I’m a private person,” Coomer said in a statement.

“While I intend to do all I can to get back to my previous lifestyle, I have few illusions about it,” he said. “And so, today, I put my trust in the judicial process, which has already revealed the truth about the 2020 presidential election.”

Dominion, which has provided vote-counting material to several states, has denied accusations that it reversed Trump’s votes in favor of Biden, and no evidence has emerged to support these accusations.

Dominion and another voting technology company, Smartmatic, have begun to fight against being cited in baseless conspiracy theories. After legal threats were made, Fox News Channel and Newsmax have broadcast retractions of some allegations made on their networks in recent days.

There was no immediate comment from those named in the lawsuit.

His lawyers said Coomer had become “the face of misrepresentation”. Coomer’s name was first revealed to the public in a podcast by Oltmann, who claimed to have heard a strategic call from Antifa activists. When the prospect of Trump’s victory was raised, Oltmann said a man identified as “Eric of the Dominion” allegedly said, “Don’t worry about the election, Trump is not going to win. I made sure… ”, adding an expletive.

In an opinion piece written for the Denver Post, Coomer wrote that he had no connection to Antifa, that he had never been called, and that the idea that there was a recording of him was “Fully manufactured”.

Fact-checking website Snopes said that Oltmann had not cooperated in any attempt to verify his claims.

Oltmann also claimed that Coomer made anti-Trump comments on Facebook. The lawsuit acknowledged that Coomer made critical comments about the president on his private Facebook page; he now says his page is inactive.

Oltmann’s accusations spread after being interviewed by Malkin and Gateway Pundit. Eric Trump tweeted about them. OANN and her White House correspondent Chanel Rion reported. Powell, mistakenly identifying Coomer as working for Smartmatic, told a press conference that “Coomer’s social media is filled with hatred” for Trump, and she then repeated her accusations in an interview with Newsmax.

Giuliani, at a press conference, called Coomer “a vicious and vicious man. He wrote horrible things about the president… He’s completely distorted, ”according to the lawsuit.

Fox News Channel, another network popular with Trump supporters, is not being sued, and Coomer is actually using Fox’s Tucker Carlson to back up his case. The lawsuit notes that a scheduled appearance by Powell on the Carlson show did not take place after she was unable to provide evidence for her charges.

Coomer told The Associated Press earlier this month that right-wing websites had posted his photo, home address and details of his family. The death threats started almost immediately.

He said his father, a veteran in the military, had received a handwritten letter asking, “How does it feel to have a traitor for a son.”

“It’s terrifying,” Coomer said. “I have worked in international elections in all kinds of post-conflict countries where electoral violence is real and people are being killed. And I feel like we’re about to be. “