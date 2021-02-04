Dominic Ongwen convicted of war crimes for Ugandan LRA rebels

Former Ugandan rebel commander Dominic Ongwen has been found guilty of war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

Mr. Ongwen, a feared Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander, is the first LRA member to appear in court.

He was found guilty of 61 of the 70 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes he faced.

The charges all relate to an attack on an internally displaced persons camp in Uganda in 2004.

This case posed a dilemma for the court as it appeared to be both the victim and the alleged perpetrator.

He said he was kidnapped by the LRA and forced to be a child soldier, before rising through the ranks to become LRA’s deputy commander Joseph Kony.

But reading his verdict, presiding judge Bertram Schmitt said: “His guilt has been established beyond a reasonable doubt.”

He was found guilty of several counts, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, torture, sexual slavery and pillage.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for him in 2005, and US and African forces had been looking for him since 2011.

In 2014, he traveled to the Central African Republic (CAR) and his three-and-a-half-year trial in The Hague ended in March.

His lawyers had demanded his acquittal and are quoted by Reuters news agency as saying in closing argument: “When Ongwen was kidnapped he had no choice, he was made a slave. This slavery continued until ‘he leaves the bush. “

But prosecutors have reportedly insisted he was an adult at the time of the alleged offenses and therefore cannot be excused of his responsibility.

Who is Dominic Ongwen?

He was reportedly abducted by the LRA, 10, as he walked to school in northern Uganda

Rose to become a high commander

Charged with crimes against humanity, including slavery

The ICC issued an arrest warrant in 2005

The United States offered a reward of $ 5million (£ 3.3million) for the information leading to his arrest in 2013

Who are the LRA?

The story continues

The LRA was formed in Uganda where it said its goal was to install government based on the 10 Biblical Commandments.

Led by Joseph Kony, it rose to fame for abducting thousands of children for use as soldiers or sex slaves.

From the 1990s, the LRA attacks became infamous. Rebel fighters cut off limbs or parts of their faces from their victims.

In 2005, the LRA was forced out of Uganda by the army and the rebels entered what was now South Sudan and eventually set up a camp in the border area with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

They then moved to CAR where they acted more like a criminal team engaging in poaching and illegal mining.

Who is Joseph Kony?